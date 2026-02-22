This 1953 Chili-And-Gelatin Dish Has Us Wondering What Cooks Were Thinking

It's tough to create a chili and cheese dish that isn't delicious. Poured over nachos? Delicious. Used to top a hot dog? Iconic (the origin of the chili dog is still a culinary mystery, by the way). Mixed with gelatin? Maybe not so much. The account @retrorecipeskitchen recently shared a video recreating a 1953 chili cheese salad, and it wasn't exactly appetizing.

The recipe started by combining a number of questionable items — chili sauce, salt, cottage cheese, mayonnaise, and gelatin (bet you didn't see that combination coming). From there, the recipe says to whip up (literally) a cup of heavy cream before folding it into the gelatin. And it wouldn't be a '50s gelatin recipe without a festive mold — this specific video uses a pineapple mold, adding a slightly confusing touch to the fruit-less gelatin salad. While the recipe calls for the gelatin mold to be chilled in the fridge until it's firm, the fun doesn't stop there. Home chefs are instructed to place it on top of lettuce leaves before garnishing with tomatoes — nothing quite like dressing up a gelatinous mound of condiments and cottage cheese with some salad bar vegetables.

Why, exactly, were 1950s recipes so unbelievably gelatin-heavy? It wasn't a conspiracy from big gelatin (at least, we don't think it was). Let's take a look at exactly why '50s kitchens were always stocked up on the wobbly stuff.