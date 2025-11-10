The Vintage Recipe I Come Back To Time And Time Again. (It's That Good)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some recipes that have the uncanny ability to transport you right back to childhood. For me, one of the most enduring ones is icebox cake. Whether my mom was making it in anticipation of having company over, or on a whim as an after-school treat, chowing down on an icebox cake always felt like a special occasion. As family legend has it, one particular friend was so amazed (and confused) by this concoction of super-thin chocolate wafers, which absorb the whipped cream slathered on them, that he thought my mom had baked each and every teeny, tiny layer of cake.

In fact, icebox cake could not be easier and doesn't require any baking at all. This retro cake dates back to the 1920s, when home refrigeration first became common, and requires putting this treat in the icebox to set. It was traditionally made in the summertime, so as not to use the oven and make the already warm kitchen even hotter. Over time, it simply became a layered, nostalgic treat. To assemble this bit of deliciousness, all you need is heavy cream that has been whipped with a splash of vanilla and some chocolate wafer cookies. Then you can get to layering. The magic happens once you leave the layered dessert in the fridge overnight and the wafer cookies absorb just enough cream to make them tempting and cake-like.