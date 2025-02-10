Butter Vs Oil: Which Should You Use To Grease Your Pans?

Butter and oil are types of fat, which means they're great for turning difficult pans into non-stick cookware. When the fat interacts with a metal baking pan, it creates what's called a patina — a coating between the food and the pan that prevents the food from sticking. It's a life saver when baking because it helps those baked goods, such as muffins or cakes, to easily lift from the baking pan and hold their shape. But how do you know whether to use butter or oil to grease a pan?

There are a few reasons why you might choose one or the other, but it mostly comes down to the details around what you're baking. Butter is going to give you the most flavor of any fat because of its rich dairy taste, but it doesn't make the pan quite as non-stick as something like oil or cooking spray. If you're making a cake with complex edges, such as a bundt cake, and want to get it out of the pan in one piece, you're better off going for oil than butter. This will give your pan the best non-stick coating, even though oil can absorb some of the flour in your baked goods.

If you don't want to use oil because of the absorption, shortening is another effective option to ensure your greased pans don't hold any remnants of your baked goods. This pure fat doesn't gather at the bottom of the pan or absorb any flour, the way that oil can, and it is more effective at creating a non-stick environment than butter.