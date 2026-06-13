You're Not Imagining It: Canned And Bottled Sodas Do Taste Different — Here's Why

We all know that soda drinkers have strong allegiances. Whether you are Camp Coke or Team Pepsi or prefer to opt for a beloved American regional soda brand, customers certainly have thoughts about which drink reigns supreme. But within each of those domains, people have a lot of thoughts about whether their drink of choice tastes different based on its packaging — for example, Diet Coke drinkers often have very specific container preferences. And they're not imagining it. Sodas taste different based on the way they are packaged.

Since soda cans are made of aluminum, the cans are required to be coated with a very thin layer of polymer so the aluminum doesn't corrode when filled with acidic liquid. (You'll still have contact with aluminum when you raise the can's rim to your lips, so if you're a person who is sensitive to metal, you might taste a metallic tang that affects your drinking experience.) While the aluminum rim or polymer coating can slightly impact taste, what is more likely noticeable is that the soda's packaging method also affects the amount of carbon dioxide in the drink. While manufacturers' recipes are universal regardless of packaging, glass bottles and aluminum cans have a tighter structure that prevents carbon dioxide from easily escaping.

Plastic bottles, on the other hand, are more permeable and don't keep the liquid under as much pressure so the bubbles can more easily diffuse. A plastic bottle of Coke can lose up to 15% of its C02 within three months (via the podcast "Curiosity Daily"), and those C02 levels make an impact on flavor. Less carbonated soda has less of the "bite" and acidic edge that people associate with a great sip.