Your Soda Can Owes Its Flavor And Freshness To The Protective Plastic Lining Inside

Plastic rarely comes with a happy connotation. People often associate the word with terms like "artificial," "pollutant," and "lifeless," not to mention being a nuisance to the environment as a contributor to climate change. However, while there need to be measures to reduce its presence in our lives, plastic plays an important role when it comes to public health. Plastic's applications in the medical and scientific fields are obvious, but there are several ways it impacts food packaging and safety as well. In fact, even aluminum beer and soda cans come with a plastic lining to protect the quality of your drink.

The liquid's acidity can corrode aluminum over time, which could lead to the metal shedding off into the drink and then your body. However, the type of plastic used in most soda packaging does not cause the same reaction. Aluminum is virtually everywhere, so our bodies are used to processing a certain amount, but overexposure places our health at risk. This thin layer of plastic preserves the taste and puts a barrier between the drink and the metallic can itself. This is also why you should be wary of any company claiming to use "plastic-free" packaging with their aluminum cans.