11 Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants And Bars In NYC, According To Dog Owners

New York City is often considered one of the top cities for dog owners specifically because of how many dog-friendly restaurants and bars you'll find in the five boroughs. However, not all of them are created equal when. There's a difference between a spot that allows dogs on the patio and one where staff are excited to see your pup — where water bowls appear without asking and where your furry friend isn't crammed under your chair while you eat. The difference between a place that simply tolerates dogs and a place that genuinely caters to them is something dog owners can sense instinctively.

We've already covered the best chain restaurants that are welcoming to pets, but we wanted to branch out and look at some of the New York-specific eateries, bars, and coffee shops that dog lovers swear by. To find these spots, I looked at a mix of dedicated dog owner resources like BringFido and Benji's Guide, scoured social media like Reddit and Instagram, and sifted through reviews on sites like Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. I discovered that dog-friendly spots span small dive bars to Michelin-featured restaurants, ensuring that you can have whatever kind of night you're looking for, and have it with your furry friend in tow.