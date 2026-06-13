11 Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants And Bars In NYC, According To Dog Owners
New York City is often considered one of the top cities for dog owners specifically because of how many dog-friendly restaurants and bars you'll find in the five boroughs. However, not all of them are created equal when. There's a difference between a spot that allows dogs on the patio and one where staff are excited to see your pup — where water bowls appear without asking and where your furry friend isn't crammed under your chair while you eat. The difference between a place that simply tolerates dogs and a place that genuinely caters to them is something dog owners can sense instinctively.
We've already covered the best chain restaurants that are welcoming to pets, but we wanted to branch out and look at some of the New York-specific eateries, bars, and coffee shops that dog lovers swear by. To find these spots, I looked at a mix of dedicated dog owner resources like BringFido and Benji's Guide, scoured social media like Reddit and Instagram, and sifted through reviews on sites like Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. I discovered that dog-friendly spots span small dive bars to Michelin-featured restaurants, ensuring that you can have whatever kind of night you're looking for, and have it with your furry friend in tow.
1. Bar Primi
Located in the Bowery neighborhood at the crossroads of the East Village and Lower Manhattan, Bar Primi is one of many great Italian restaurants in New York City and primarily known for its fresh, house-made pasta crafted from high-quality ingredients and family recipes. But dog lovers also know it as a great spot to sit with your pet and people (or dog) watch. As with many places on this list, dogs aren't allowed inside the restaurant, but well-behaved pooches are welcomed on the patio. The spot is consistently praised for its dog-friendly environment, and don't be surprised if the waitstaff stops to provide plenty of pets.
Bar Primi is open for dinner each evening, lunch Monday through Friday, and brunch on the weekends. Reservations aren't required, but are a smart idea if you're hoping to get a patio table so you can sit with your pup.
(212) 220-9100
325 Bowery, New York, NY 10003
2. Barking Dog
Barking Dog touts itself as "NYC's best dog-friendly restaurant," and while it has some stiff competition, it's definitely in the running. It has two locations in the city, one in the Upper East Side and another in Hell's Kitchen, both with a dog-friendly patio. And when they say dog-friendly, they mean it -– the restaurants were designed with dog owners and their fur babies in mind. In fact, don't be surprised if the staff bring over treats for your pup in addition to your order.
"Do not come here if you don't want to pet dogs!!! I've never been to such a dog friendly restaurant," says one Google reviewer. Over on BringFido, another happy dog-owner raves, "The staff brought over a water dish and some milk bones for our dog, and we enjoyed a lovely brunch. We'll be back for sure!"
The restaurant does offer a few rules and tips for those who want to bring their dogs: only bring well-behaved pups, keep them on a leash, and avoid high-traffic areas. The human menu here revolves around burgers, sandwiches, salads, and pasta, and you'll find brunch, lunch, and dinner options, though specific hours vary by location. Reservations aren't required, but are available for the Hell's Kitchen location.
Multiple locations
3. Boris & Horton
Another East Village option, Boris & Horton is the first cafe in New York to not only allow dogs inside, but also to be approved by the state's Department of Health. The welcoming spot is divided into two sides: the cafe side, which is for humans only, and the Dog Dining Room, which is set up for furry friends and their owners. That being said, humans without dogs are still welcome to the Dog Dining Room. As one reviewer on Google says, "Genuinely heaven on earth. I love love love dogs even though I'm not able to have one (yet) so coming here and playing with random dogs is so fun and awesome. It's such a nice idea."
Dog owners are big fans, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "This is one of my favorite places in NYC! I always take my pups here and we have such a great time." Another customer on Reddit commented, "Boris & Horton in the East Village is great. Super chill, dog friendly inside."
Now, there are a few rules: Keep an eye on your dog, clean up after accidents, and dogs must be vaccinated. Note that there is a fee $5 to be in the Dog Dining Room with or without a dog, or you can sign up for a $25 per month membership. Boris & Horton is open at 8 a.m. seven days a week, but closing hours vary by day.
https://www.borisandhorton.com
(212) 510-8986
195 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
4. Château le Woof
Château le Woof in Astoria is one of the most unique dining experiences in New York City for pups and their owners. The spot describes itself as, "the first people-friendly dog café," and it's built around the idea that your dog deserves just as good of a time as you do. Similar to Boris & Horton, Château le Woof has two sides, one for humans only and one for dogs. The Dog Play area offers a full dog menu that includes options like chicken meatballs and fish and chips, a freeze dried raw bar, weekend brunch featuring eggs & bacon and peanut butter & banana pancakes, and Pupper Cup ice cream.
Dog owners in the area are pretty enthusiastic about this spot. One reviewer on Google says, "Food was actually really good, my dog had a blast, the treats I purchased for him he loved. Really enjoy that this place exists," while a Redditor raves, " I swear that place is our go to place for dog meetups. It's a great place for having drinks with your dogs. Also it's also very spacious and relaxing."
Château le Woof has become somewhat of a community spot, offering events and meetups for both dogs and humans. Its location is also perfectly situated for a longer outing, just across from Socrates Sculpture Park and near the Astoria Ferry stop. The cafe is open daily and offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, and wine for humans.
https://www.chateaulewoof.com/
(718) 626-9663
31-01 Vernon Blvd, Astoria, NY 11106
5. Cookshop
Situated right in the heart of Chelsea, just steps from the High Line, Cookshop is owned by one of the most famous restaurant groups in New York City, The Bowery Group. The sprawling outdoor patio, including the sidewalk tables and enclosed areas, is highly pet-friendly when open for the season. The menu, with options like Zucchini Pizza, Long Island Bluefish, and Spit-Roasted Half Chicken, makes it a coveted destination for humans too.
On the Pretty in Pistachio blog, writer Justine details her delight at finding a spot her family could bring their new Boston terrier, saying, "There was plenty of outdoor seating, not only were they dog friendly and gave Yogi a little treat, but Yogi also made friends with another adorable little Boston Terrier!"
Cookshop is open for lunch Monday through Friday from Noon to 3:30 p.m., brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends, and dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. each night. While reservations aren't required, they are recommended, especially for brunch.
(212) 924-4440
156 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011
6. d.b.a. East Village
If you're looking for a bar that doesn't just tolerate man's best friends but actively welcomes them, look no further than d.b.a. This East Village bar encourages you to bring your pet, and also offers a large craft beer selection and allows carry-in food so you can settle in for a proper evening. And settle in is exactly what folks do here; board games, arcade games, and a generally laid-back atmosphere make it easy to stay a while and make friends. You'll find fun, dog-centered events here, too. As one Redditor says, "I went once and there was an ugly Christmas sweater meetup for dogs," and Pet Portrait Fun recently hosted an event at the restaurant.
d.b.a.'s backyard patio is a major draw in the warmer months, offering more space for dogs to stretch out while owners work their way through the beer list. That list may be an even bigger draw than the patio; d.b.a. is well-known as one of the top craft beer destinations in the East Village (if you're not sure what that means, check out our guide to craft beer vs commercial beer), with rotating taps that go well beyond what you'll find at a typical bar.
Whether you're a beer nerd who happens to have a dog or a dog owner who also loves beer, this place is a must-visit. d.b.a. is open daily from noon to 4 a.m.
https://www.instagram.com/d.b.a.eastvillage/?hl=en
(646) 707-0599
41 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003
7. Luckydog
Luckydog is a Brooklyn spot that has become a favorite of dog lovers looking to relax. Can My Dog Come? describes Luckydog as, "More of a dog park with alcohol than a bar," continuing on to say, "Dogs are welcome indoors and outdoors — they have a great backyard! — and most run around off leash." Benji's Guide, meanwhile, describes the spot as "a great dog-friendly bar that encourages people to bring their dogs inside the bar or out on their back patio." On Yelp, one reviewer says "It's not a dog park, but it's also not not a dog park."
Now, a few things to note before you visit Luckydog: It's a bar only and doesn't serve food, but does allow folks to bring food in. It also allows dogs to roam in the back patio off-leash, leading a few reviewers to recommend keeping more reactive or timid dogs at home. Luckydog is open daily from noon to 4 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/luckydogbrooklyn/
(347) 294-4971
303 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
8. Novitá
Most of the dog-friendly restaurants in New York are pretty casual, but Novitá is the exception. This Michelin-featured (different than Michelin-starred, but still impressive) Italian spot in Gramercy has built itself a reputation among dog owners who want a genuinely nice dinner but don't want to leave their dog at home. Dogs are welcome at the outdoor seating, which includes covered sidewalk tables and a large tent that's heated in the winter.
The staff has a reputation for making dogs feel just as welcome as their owners, with one reviewer on OpenTable saying, "I went there twice a week; in Summer sitting on the sidewalk with my dog who the staff brought their favorite — Noveita bread sticks!" Benji's Guide agrees, saying, "The friendly staff and charming atmosphere make it a great place for a special night out with your dog. If you're looking for a cute spot for a doggie date, Novitá is definitely worth a visit!"
The menu at Novitá leans heavily into the spot's regional Italian roots, with Michelin Guide particularly praising the warm calamari salad and tagliolini Bolognese, though customers should note that the menu does get seasonal tweaks. The restaurant is open nightly for dinner as well as for lunch Mondays through Fridays.
(212) 677-2222
102 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
9. Ollie's Ice Cream + Stuff
There are definitely some must-visit NYC ice cream shops, but if you want to bring your pup along, check out Ollie's Ice Cream + Stuff. This tiny Bushwick gem calls itself "an ice cream shop for dogs and their humans" and has become a go-to for Brooklyn dog owners and their four-legged friends. You can bring your dog with you into the shop while you order, then sit at one of the outdoor tables to enjoy your treats. And we do mean treats, plural, because not only is there a delightful selection of ice cream for humans, but for dogs as well, with ingredients like pumpkin and peanut butter.
"Cute ice cream shop for dog lovers and ice cream lovers. Great place to get a treat for you and your fur kid," says one Yelp reviewer. Others agree, with a customer on Google writing, "Love how fun and unique this place is! Super dog friendly and always come here with my dog to snag a pup cup!"
Ollie's is perfectly situated next to Maria Hernandez Park, which has a dog run, making it the perfect dual adventure for dogs and their parents. Ollie's is open afternoons and evenings from spring to fall.
https://www.facebook.com/olliesbk/
(718) 208-6825
158 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
10. The Grey Dog
With locations in Chelsea, the West Village, NoLita, Flatiron, and Union Square, the Grey Dog has turned into a mini-chain of dog-friendly dining spots. The name isn't just a cute nod; Benji's Guide notes that the Chelsea location was happy to see Benji and offered him a water bowl right away. Manhattan Dog Club describes the spot as, "Good coffee, good food, and places your dog is genuinely welcomed, not just allowed."
One thing to note: Larger dogs may be asked to stay out on the patio. While outdoor dining options vary between locations, all spots have some outdoor seating seasonally, with the Chelsea branch having a spacious covered patio.
Most locations are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with items like burgers, club sandwiches, and salads on the menu. Locations are generally open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and while reservations aren't required, you may want to plan ahead if you want to guarantee patio seating.
Multiple locations
11. The Wilson
The Wilson is a spot where dog owners don't have to choose between sitting down for a nice dinner and spending time with their pups. Tucked inside the INNSiDE Hotel near Madison Square Garden, the spot is beloved among NYC dog owners for its fully covered, enclosed, all-season patio. It's also loved for its dedicated dog menu featuring canine favorites like grilled steak, grilled chicken breast, frozen pupsicles, and homemade dog treats.
One Google reviewer, who visited The Wilson for their dog's birthday, says, "Super pet-friendly restaurant with their own dog menu, which made the celebration even more special. Our fur baby was so happy!" Another on BringFido says, "The best part — super dog friendly! Offered water, cute dog menu and staff so nice!"
The menu here features seafood, steaks, burgers, pasta, and more. The Wilson is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and also offers brunch on weekends. As with other restaurants on this list, reservations aren't required, but if you want a spot on the dog-friendly patio, you should probably book a table in advance.
https://eatatthewilson.com/nyc/
(212) 529-2671
132 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001
Methodology
There are plenty of restaurants in New York that will let you bring your pet along, especially those with outdoor seating. But for this article, I wanted to look beyond spots that are simply "pet friendly" and look at those that actively welcome dogs, if not cater specifically to them. To do this, I looked into what real New York dog owners are saying about different spots around the city. I started by looking at blogs and websites geared toward the city's pet owners, like BringFido and Benji's Guide. I also dove into social media sites like Reddit and Instagram to get a true idea of spots the locals really love.