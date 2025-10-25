The 5 Must-Visit NYC Ice Cream Spots Locals Keep Secret From Tourists

A perfect New York City day could play out in a hundred ways. And, for locals and visitors both, a lot of these memorable moments revolve around food. Even with only 24 hours to eat your way through NYC, we have an abundance of fine dining destinations worthy of jittery proposal dinners, considerably more casual restaurants and cafés that rival those spendier spots, and some of the best dive bars in the nation. My own perfect day would involve all three, at least. But of course, they each also share one common complication. A lot of Gotham's finest hospitality operations are uncomfortably crowded, or, worse, practically impossible to reserve. Unless you know where to go.

Live in NYC long enough, know who to ask (that'd be me), or just, you know, read on below, and you can sample some of the five boroughs' best scoops, cones, and sundaes, without sacrificing half your day. We've got nostalgic classics, creative makers, and relative newcomers who put whatever folks are hashtagging from a half block out the door to shame. I have also arrived at these esteemed ice cream shop selections absent any public relations interference, cheap freebies, or the unrepentant favor trading that you might have suspected blights some other "must-visit" lists. You might at first think that a few of these seem a little bit out of the way. But trust me: Any additional travel time to see a new-to-you neighborhood is surely better spent than however long you'll waste away in line elsewhere.