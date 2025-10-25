The 5 Must-Visit NYC Ice Cream Spots Locals Keep Secret From Tourists
A perfect New York City day could play out in a hundred ways. And, for locals and visitors both, a lot of these memorable moments revolve around food. Even with only 24 hours to eat your way through NYC, we have an abundance of fine dining destinations worthy of jittery proposal dinners, considerably more casual restaurants and cafés that rival those spendier spots, and some of the best dive bars in the nation. My own perfect day would involve all three, at least. But of course, they each also share one common complication. A lot of Gotham's finest hospitality operations are uncomfortably crowded, or, worse, practically impossible to reserve. Unless you know where to go.
Live in NYC long enough, know who to ask (that'd be me), or just, you know, read on below, and you can sample some of the five boroughs' best scoops, cones, and sundaes, without sacrificing half your day. We've got nostalgic classics, creative makers, and relative newcomers who put whatever folks are hashtagging from a half block out the door to shame. I have also arrived at these esteemed ice cream shop selections absent any public relations interference, cheap freebies, or the unrepentant favor trading that you might have suspected blights some other "must-visit" lists. You might at first think that a few of these seem a little bit out of the way. But trust me: Any additional travel time to see a new-to-you neighborhood is surely better spent than however long you'll waste away in line elsewhere.
Eddie's Sweet Shop - Forest Hills, Queens
If you've heard of any of the picks on this list, odds are that Eddie's Sweet Shop will ring a bell. It's been around in one form or another since 1925, its corner locale still looks like something out of an old movie, and it's just the kind of stalwart spot that locals are duty bound to love. So, how has Eddie's escaped the jostling crowds that rattle similar institutions? It's in Queens.
An awful lot of visitors to New York City tend to stay in certain parts of Manhattan or maybe the Brooklyn neighborhoods that they've seen on social media. But a ton (if not, statistically, most) of our best food is in the outer boroughs, including the ice cream at Eddie's Sweet Shop. And when I have visitors under my wing, people that I actually want to come back, I bring them to places like Eddie's. This spot isn't just a look at what New York City was a century ago, but also a glimpse of what is, at least for those of us who don't exist exclusively behind filters. So let the Times Square tethered's loss be your gain, and swing by this ice cream shop for heaping shakes, sundaes, and charming environs.
Honorable mentions in Queens: Max & Mina's in Flushing, Ice Cream Window in Ridgewood (seasonal), Marvel Frozen Dairy in Astoria, Mara's in Rockaway Beach.
Lai Rai - Chinatown, Manhattan
Lai Rai is exactly the kind of place that tourists should know about, but usually don't. It's an ice cream shop and a wine bar (with novel selections on both accounts) in one of the borough's best neighborhoods for strolling; the kind of vacation multitasking that most of us aspire to.
This lower Manhattan eatery is also adaptable to whatever slot you've got in your itinerary. Come in for scoops of banana leaf, chrysanthemum, or fish sauce caramel ice cream alone, linger over a few spots of wine, or start with a rotating cast of frequently updated, Vietnamese-influenced snacks for a self-guided tasting menu. I particularly love Lai Rai for those Sober Octobers and other occasions when you really just want to relax at a bar, but more than half the group isn't imbibing. Note that its interior is tiny, but Lai Rai also has a smattering of seats outside for when the weather's nice or you're just properly attired for the mean streeteries of NYC.
Honorable mentions in Manhattan: The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory in Chinatown, Julia Jean's on the Lower East Side, Ray's Candy Store in the East Village, Sedutto on the Upper East Side.
Lady Moo Moo - Bed Stuy, Brooklyn
The adorable little storefront summoning sweet treat lovers into Lady Moo Moo looks like the entrance to an oversized dollhouse, and it gets even cuter in the evenings when string lights give its petite visage a charming glow. Seriously, this is the stuff of first dates and serendipitous desserts on romantic walks after dinner. But solo indulgence can be seductive, too.
Lady Moo Moo makes its dairy and vegan ice cream options on-site, and flavors are cleverly updated to stay topical throughout the chillier months when a scoop or two might sound less tempting. Pumpkin spice will slake a basic autumn taste, and Greek yogurt with fig will better appease haters of stereotypical fall flavors. I've seen Lady Moo Moo leave both my friends' kids and their (sometimes) more discerning adult companions happy more than a few times, thanks to the duality of simple and sophisticated recipes. There are a couple of benches outside, but ice cream remains one of the world's top strolling foods in any case should you need to grab it to go.
Honorable mentions in Brooklyn: Kente Cones in New Lots, Dolce Brooklyn in Carroll Gardens, Aunt Butchie's Desserts in Bay Ridge, Coney's Cones in Coney Island.
Lickety Split - City Island, the Bronx
City Island is the maritime hamlet that many New Yorkers never even get to. I have been shouting about its aesthetic and culinary merits both personally and professionally for years, but I know that only an ambitious few ever actually make their way to this uniquely precious part of town. Let this oversight be your gain, and head up for Lickety Split's not-totally unexpected flavors and a walk to the lovely waterfront that might not quite approximate, say, Nantucket, but will at least best your pals' own supposedly off-the-beaten-path adventures.
Being that Lickety Split is admittedly not terrifically convenient to reach from most other points in NYC, plan to make a stop there part of an afternoon on the island. Work up an appetite at the seasonally operating Nautical Museum (it's small, so this will likely require a few brisk laps), and stop by Johnny's Reef (which is also known to close during the colder months) for a truly deep seafood menu right on the lovely Long Island Sound. Close the loop with a good old cup of Lickety Split's cookie dough or mint chocolate chip, two iconic flavors you can't go wrong with.
Honorable mentions in the Bronx: Teresa's in Schuylerville.
GelaTerra - Stapleton, Staten Island
One of the best free things that a tourist can do in New York City is take the Staten Island ferry. The views are unprecedented, and you're on a darn boat for goodness' sake. It's great. I have recommended this uncommon bit of public beauty in print and in person more times than I can count. Unfortunately, a lot of visitors take the nautical jaunt, only to turn around and head back to Manhattan. (Although they actually do make you disembark and re-board in such a case.) Heed my suggestion, instead, and continue on land for about a mile and a half for the titular gelato at GelaTerra amid (Staten) island vibes. From caramel macchiato and strawberry birthday cake to mango and Dubai chocolate, this ice cream spot has creative and classic flavors to suit all tastes, including dairy-free and gluten-free options.
Once you are ready to depart, the ferry is actually, in its funny little way, also one of New York City's best pseudo speakeasies. After a long bout of abstinence, the city's most glamorous commuter vessel has finally started selling alcohol again in 2025. Wait until the sun sets, crack open a cold one, and enjoy the glittering NYC skyline. Those frozen treats might be fleeting, but your snapshots sure won't melt.
Honorable mentions in Staten Island: Eggers in Westerleigh.