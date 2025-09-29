10 Popular Restaurant Chains That Are Welcoming To Pets

Dining with doggie. Sure, you do at home. Heck, you probably even share a small cut of the best steak with your favorite good boy. But when you're in a restaurant, things are different. Health codes can vary by state, but many prohibit animals from being inside establishments where food is served. The only exceptions to this are service animals – more specifically, specially-trained dogs and miniature horses.

However, there are some gray areas. Restaurant drive-thrus may signal red flags, but others indicate a welcome puppy pal. Patios are also often places where you can have an animal. 23 states in the U.S. actually have specific laws or regulations that require eateries to allow pets on the patio. In other places, it's up to the owners to agree to let Rover come on over. And what that welcome looks like depends on the restaurant.

Some restaurant chains permit animals on the patio but do nothing more. No doggie menu, no water bowl. Nothing. It's up to you to share your vittles with your small friends. Others have full menus with treats that were developed with dogs in mind. Still, others lie somewhere in between. In the following list, we'll talk about some of the national restaurant chains that will roll out the red carpet for your pooch or companion kitten. Here's a look at some of those that do, as well as a rundown on what kinds of goodies your pets can expect when they eat there.