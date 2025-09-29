10 Popular Restaurant Chains That Are Welcoming To Pets
Dining with doggie. Sure, you do at home. Heck, you probably even share a small cut of the best steak with your favorite good boy. But when you're in a restaurant, things are different. Health codes can vary by state, but many prohibit animals from being inside establishments where food is served. The only exceptions to this are service animals – more specifically, specially-trained dogs and miniature horses.
However, there are some gray areas. Restaurant drive-thrus may signal red flags, but others indicate a welcome puppy pal. Patios are also often places where you can have an animal. 23 states in the U.S. actually have specific laws or regulations that require eateries to allow pets on the patio. In other places, it's up to the owners to agree to let Rover come on over. And what that welcome looks like depends on the restaurant.
Some restaurant chains permit animals on the patio but do nothing more. No doggie menu, no water bowl. Nothing. It's up to you to share your vittles with your small friends. Others have full menus with treats that were developed with dogs in mind. Still, others lie somewhere in between. In the following list, we'll talk about some of the national restaurant chains that will roll out the red carpet for your pooch or companion kitten. Here's a look at some of those that do, as well as a rundown on what kinds of goodies your pets can expect when they eat there.
1. Culver's
Oh, there's so much to love about Culver's. It's where butter burgers and cups of some of the best frozen custard in America co-exist under one roof. It's no wonder you love eating there, and as it turns out, Culver's is a place where your pup can enjoy a lil' somethin' somethin', too. Some locations offer dog biscuits, though not all of them are free for Fido. Those that charge for treats usually offer them for a small price. Dogs can also enjoy a pup cup, which consists of a small scoop of the chain's frozen custard. The most deluxe locations combine both the scoop of frozen vanilla custard and the dog treat. Talk about doggie heaven.
Culver's is also a place that allows people to eat with their pets in the eatery's outdoor seating areas. Some locations even provide pet owners with a bowl of water to help panting pooches cool off. And while they may not be able to invite our furry friends inside to eat, the chain does its due diligence to let our pets and us know that they're welcome and an important part of the family. Regular shout-outs on social media platforms like Facebook show Culver's love of pups in action. Culver's even calls them "loyal guests," a nod to how important it is for the chain to accommodate its four-legged frozen custard fans.
2. Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen has a secret — a secret doggie menu, that is. If you've got a hankering for a classic Dairy Queen blizzard and you just so happen to have Rover riding shotgun with you, a DQ Pup Cup™ opportunity could present itself. Since it's a secret menu item, the contents of it can vary. The simplest version of the treat is a bit of vanilla ice cream. More chichi incarnations get a cherry on top. Extra special, top-shelf variations might include a doggie treat, too. This tasty morsel is available to those who drive and dash (that's pup talk for a ride through the drive-thru), but it's also something that patio pooches can get their mandibles on too.
That said, the treat isn't right for all dogs. The amount of dairy in the cup could prove to be too much for small dogs. It's even worse for a cat, so if your travel companion is a feline, it's better to bring your own treat so that Katie Kitty doesn't feel left out.
3. Tim Horton's
Doggie treats at Tim Horton's have evolved over time. The chain used to give out free Timbits – doughnut holes – to pooches that visited the eateries with their non-furry friends. Then, some individual stores began to charge 18 cents a piece for them. Eventually, the chain introduced pup cups that gave your dog a big nose full of whipped cream. So yummy! Nowadays, it looks like at least some renditions of the pup cup have reintroduced the Timbits back into the mix, making it all the more sweet and deluxe. It also appears that some stores still give the tasty morsels away for free. Bottom line? What Fido gets when he comes calling depends on the store.
So it is, too, with whether or not an individual store is pup-friendly. Like all food chains in the U.S., individual stores will be restricted according to health code rules. However, many Tim Horton's stores do have patios, and your dog is more than welcome on those. The same goes for the drive-thru.
As for the chain itself, it loves showing off its four-pawed friends on Facebook, so you could argue the chain's got a bit of puppy love going on. And if that weren't enough, Tim Horton's introduced doggie swag in 2024. The line of plushie toys includes squishy replicas of Tim Horton's cups and to-go boxes, which will set pet owners back $14.99 to $16.99 a piece in the Timshop. Puppy love, indeed.
4. Olive Garden
Although Olive Garden doesn't have a pet-specific menu like some pup-friendly places do, many of the chain's locations do have patios. And our four-legged friends are allowed to sit under the table at many locations, including Houston, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Los Angeles, California. At places like these, you can share your soup, salad, and bread sticks with your hungry hound. Your pup just needs to be on its best behavior to enjoy the privilege of sitting down to dine with you.
That said, it's best to call each location ahead of time if you're not familiar with their policies or even their layouts. For example, at some Olive Garden locations, the only way to reach the patio seating area is through the bar. In these cases, unless your dog is a service animal, eating on the patio with your pups is a no-go because only service animals would be able to walk through the bar to get to the patio.
5. Shake Shack
Shake Shack is one of the few restaurants that offers a bona fide menu just for dogs. Among the Shake Shack Woof Menu, you'll find such delectable treats as the Pooch-ini(™). This scoop of heaven includes peanut butter sauce, a scoop of vanilla custard, and two red velvet doggie biscuits for your pooch to dip into. The other item the restaurant carries is its Bag O' Bones®. If your favorite hound is really into dog bones, this is the dinner to choose. It's a bag filled with five of the red velvet dog treats, just waiting for your pup to chow down on. Do note, however, the Pooch-ini(™) is intended for big dogs only.
And if you're one of those people who loves your pets like the furry children they are, then you'll find Shake Shack to be a very pet-friendly place. It actively encourages restaurant-goers to bring their dogs along with them for a pet date on the patio. In the chill of fall and early spring, this is an extra nice experience at the Shake Shacks that offer heated outdoor seating. The doggie menu is available at all locations, and with Shake Shack's extensive menu for humans (which includes burgers, frozen custards, and those All-American favorites, hot dogs), it sounds like a date to remember.
6. In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger is famous for its drive-thru and its coveted animal style burgers. And thanks to social media, it has become popular among the puppy crowd for its secret dog-friendly menu, too. And much to your furry friend's probable delight, these treats aren't just ordinary kibble or crunchy bones. No. Instead, it's burgers, burgers, and more burgers for your pooch, plus an occasional serving of melted cheese. What's not to like?
Despite being somewhat secret, the pet-friendly foods have been given the names the Pup Patty and the Flying Dutchman. In the former case, your pup is looking at getting a plain, 100% USDA-approved burger without salt added — probably better for their blood pressure. In the latter case, it's two In-N-Out beef patties fused together with two pieces of melted cheese. The secret pet menu isn't free, however. The cost of these meaty morsels varies, though you'll probably be looking at between a dollar and just over two bucks. The price seems to vary on a store-by-store basis, so when in doubt, don't be afraid to ask.
As for sitting with your pets, you can if the eatery you're visiting has an outdoor seating area. Some locations also keep bowls on hand for parched pups. If you've been on a long and thirsty road trip or even if you've just been out with your dog on a hot summer day, you don't have to worry about your four-legged friend dehydrating while you finish lunch.
7. Starbucks
Starbucks is not only home to the pumpkin spice latte but to the famous Puppuccino. Each siren-embellished cup is filled with a big squirt of whipped cream that will make your pooch happy to sit by your side as you sip on your fall-flavored beverage. While the chain does acknowledge your four-footed friend, what you can do if you bring Fido with you depends on which Starbucks you stop at. Basically, if the Starbucks location has an outdoor seating area, there's a good chance that you and your pet will both be welcome.
That said, unless you have a seeing-eye dog or a service pony, you should leave your pup outside while you order. However, Starbucks does make an exception that some eateries don't. The store additionally welcomes animals that have been trained as Psychiatric Service Animals (PSA). These animals are different from emotional support animals in that PSAs have specific training to help their humans mitigate the effects of mental health issues. Emotional support animals, however, have no such training. As a result, Starbucks staff may ask for proof, such as inquiring whether the animal is with you because of a disability and what duties the animal performs. Your best bet if you're in doubt is to inquire at the Starbucks you wish to visit ahead of time and find out what its pet policy is.
8. Chick-fil-A
Perhaps because all Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned by individuals, the chain's pet policy and general goodie guidelines can vary. Some franchises have dog treats waiting for Fido at the drive-thru window. Others don't. It's like a secret menu. You have to be in the know to get the tiny tidbits for your pet. However, it's not so secret that it requires a password or a secret handshake. Usually, you just have to ask if that store has pet treats when you're ordering.
Of course, since many, if not most, Chick-fil-As have a patio that also allows your pets, you can always feed 'em people food. If you've been concerned about feeding your four-footed friend your lunch, you don't need to be. Though do note that when it comes to a visit with Rover to Chick-fil-A, he's better off with a few fried chicken nuggets than he is eating a grilled chicken sandwich with onion powder or pickles, as the latter could harm your dog.
And some clever pet owners create their own pup cups by giving their pups chicken nuggets dunked in ice cream. Whipped cream in a cup is an option at some locations, too. Sounds decadent, we know, but look on the bright side: By treating your pet to this occasional change of menu, you'll prevent them from getting bored with their everyday fare.
9. Ben & Jerry's
The pet offerings at Ben & Jerry's are just about what you might expect from a company that promotes the whole "bring your pet to work" concept in its corporate offices. And in keeping with its corporate stance on puppy power, the premium ice cream brand has created two flavors specifically for your dog to enjoy right alongside you: Rosie Batch (pumpkin and mini cookies) and Pontch's Mix (peanut butter and pretzels).
However, unlike many chains that provide a pet menu for furmankind, these four-ounce treats contain very little dairy. This provides your pooch with maximum flavor and minimum tummy upset. The flavors arose out of current pet trends that see humans spending more time with their furry friends, a phenomenon that rose sharply in the years during and after the pandemic.
That trend hasn't slowed down, though, even though lockdown is no longer a thing. If you wind up going out for ice cream with your pet, the two of you can enjoy the coolness of an ice cream on the warmth of the eatery's patio. Seating availability will vary by location. In light of that, if you're not familiar with a particular Ben & Jerry's store, it's best to give 'em a ring before you drive over just to be sure that Rover is welcome outside.
10. Johnny Rockets
When it comes to doggie menus, Johnny Rockets is pretty much deluxe. It has not one, not two, not three, but four items on its pet menu: dog burgers, lickity split ice cream, pupcakes, and carob ruffles. However, not every location offers these treats. Basically, some franchisees offer pet treats while others don't. But those who do can sometimes get clever about it. For example, in 2010, there was a partnership between a Johnny Rockets location and Three Dog Bakery, a local bakery in Chino Hills, California, that supposedly added 20 pet-friendly menu items to the store's offerings.
However, even those locations that don't have the full meal deal usually offer patio seating. If nothing else, those outdoor areas offer a good excuse for you and your furry friends to sit in the shade and share a burger together. That said, since each Johnny Rockets is potentially independently owned, it's best not to expect that the pet menu you find at one restaurant will be the one that all of them feature. To avoid disappointment, do your research first.