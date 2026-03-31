McDonald's isn't the same without its best-selling menu item: the fries. The chain sells more than nine million pounds of french fries every day, so it's safe to say people love them, but if you noticed that they taste different from when you were a kid, you're not alone. Before the early 1990s, McDonald's used frying oil that was mostly beef tallow, which is fat rendered from cows. It made for a delicious batch, sure, but beef tallow is mostly saturated fat, which, according to some studies, might increase the chances of developing heart disease. This prompted the fast food giant to switch to a different formula that many diners claim diminished the quality of the famed menu item.

The issue of saturated fats has been brewing since the 1950s, but it wasn't until the '90s that the public concern escalated. These concerns over saturated fat are why people stopped using beef tallow in their recipes, why the use of saturated fats is more regulated now than before, and why Mickey D's completely removed beef tallow from its frying oil formula. Things took a turn after Phil Sokolof, an activist and businessman, launched his three-million-dollar self-funded campaign, which urged companies to switch to less harmful ingredients, making him known as the one man who convinced McDonald's to stop using beef tallow.