Here's What The Average American Dinner Looked Like During The Cold War Era

The Cold War era ran from 1945 to 1991, and was a complicated time in American history. As the United States and the Soviet Union battled one another for the top spot in the Space Race, fears around nuclear war climbed among U.S. citizens, and many Americans built Cold War fallout shelters stocked with canned foods in case they needed to wait out the effects of a nuclear bomb underground. While the Cold War had massive political ramifications, it also affected families at the micro level, creating changes that went as far as the kitchen table.

Some families kept a stockpile of non-perishable foods on hand during times of nuclear fallout fear. In the '40s, American households were recovering from WWII, and as the economy picked up in the following decade, life around the dinner table began to change. Meat-heavy meals became more common as families moved away from recipes that skimped on protein (vegetarian meals — or, at the very least, meals that were light on meat — were common during the '40s, when meat and other goods were rationed at times).

Prosperity returned to many households in the '50s, and families relished enjoying home-cooked meals. In the '60s and beyond, more and more women joined the workforce and began prioritizing convenience foods and casseroles, allowing them to quickly serve their families hot meals after spending a day at work. Dining trends ebbed and flowed throughout the Cold War period — here's a look at what dinner was like in U.S. households during the era.