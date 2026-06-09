Here's What The Average American Dinner Looked Like During The Cold War Era
The Cold War era ran from 1945 to 1991, and was a complicated time in American history. As the United States and the Soviet Union battled one another for the top spot in the Space Race, fears around nuclear war climbed among U.S. citizens, and many Americans built Cold War fallout shelters stocked with canned foods in case they needed to wait out the effects of a nuclear bomb underground. While the Cold War had massive political ramifications, it also affected families at the micro level, creating changes that went as far as the kitchen table.
Some families kept a stockpile of non-perishable foods on hand during times of nuclear fallout fear. In the '40s, American households were recovering from WWII, and as the economy picked up in the following decade, life around the dinner table began to change. Meat-heavy meals became more common as families moved away from recipes that skimped on protein (vegetarian meals — or, at the very least, meals that were light on meat — were common during the '40s, when meat and other goods were rationed at times).
Prosperity returned to many households in the '50s, and families relished enjoying home-cooked meals. In the '60s and beyond, more and more women joined the workforce and began prioritizing convenience foods and casseroles, allowing them to quickly serve their families hot meals after spending a day at work. Dining trends ebbed and flowed throughout the Cold War period — here's a look at what dinner was like in U.S. households during the era.
Creamed chipped beef on toast was a go-to dinner in the years following WWII
World War II soldiers knew this meal all too well. While many military servicemembers referred to the meal by a less-than-savory name, creamed chipped beef on toast had a special place in the heart of many during the '40s. Meals were sometimes topped off with peanut butter cornflake cookies, a simple, low-effort, inexpensive sweet treat that packed the perfect balance of sweetness and crunch.
Meatloaf was a comforting, classic 1950s dinner
During WWII, meat (and other items, like cheese, butter, coffee, and even shoes) was rationed in the United States, so it makes sense that meat-heavy dishes picked up in popularity in the years following the war. While it's certainly still a classic today, meatloaf was a go-to option for dinner in the '50s.
Porcupine meatballs were a hit in the swinging '60s
Porcupine meatballs got their name from the way the bits of rice in the mix stick out of the meatballs, and they were a mainstay on kitchen tables in the '60s. The funny-looking vintage meatballs were the perfect fit for the decade — they originated during the Depression (rice helped to stretch the meat further) and simmering them in tomato soup or sauce let '60s cooks take advantage of the canned convenience foods they were just beginning to love.
TV dinners were a convenient, quick option for families in the '70s
As more and more moms started working outside of the home in the '70s, convenience truly reigned supreme. Old school TV dinners offered a ton of variety, and allowed moms and dads to provide hot meals without a ton of effort after a long day at the office. Memorable varieties included fried chicken, Salisbury steak, and turkey with stuffing.
Sloppy joes made their way into homes and cafeterias alike in the '80s
The '80s welcomed flavor, fun, and the canned delight known as Manwich. The canned sloppy joe mixture was launched at the end of the '60s, but sloppy joes really hit their stride in the '80s, when the tangy, tomato-infused, slightly-sweet ground beef became a school cafeteria staple. The meal was simple, filling, and let home cooks stretch ground beef just a bit further.
Hamburger Helper reigned supreme in the early '90s
Fellow millennials, you're not the only ones making certain nostalgic boxed meals from childhood on repeat. Hamburger Helper was fast, filling, and oh my goodness, so good. There were a ton of varieties (cheeseburger macaroni was the best, followed closely by lasagna, obviously). If you haven't made a box lately, stop by the store, pick up a pound of ground beef and a box of the good stuff, turn on some R.E.M., and party like it's 1991.