4 Fallout Shelter Canned Foods Popular During The Cold War

Also known as MPF, multi-purpose food was a fallout shelter staple. The company didn't develop the substance specifically for the Cold War, rather, it was created as a way to help Europeans struggling with malnutrition and hunger following World War II. What was multi-purpose food, exactly? The brainchild of California-based restaurant owner Clifford Clinton, biochemistry professor Dr. Henry Borsook, and French cook Madame Solange Berczeller, the powdered stuff was a combination of dehydrated vegetables, seasonings, and soy grits.

General Mills went on to manufacture multi-purpose food for the masses, distributing it in large white cans. According to a vintage ad (via Cornell University Library), MPF was "virtually non-perishable," even after the can was opened. The ad lists several different ways to consume MPF, including mixing it up with a glass of tomato juice, mixing it with dry milk and cold water to create a cereal (the company recommended adding a bit of brown sugar to sweeten it), and adding it to hot water with a bit of soy sauce for flavor. The ad also states that it's fine to eat dry MPF as is if necessary.

While MPF certainly doesn't sound like the most appetizing apocalyptic meal, it kind of made sense. It could turn into several different meals and each 2-ounce portion provided over a third of an adult's protein needs as well as a third of the minimum daily requirements for many nutrients, including vitamins A and D, iron, calcium, iodine, and thiamine. A 4 ½ pound tin cost $2.50 in the 1960s (equivalent to about $28 in 2026), bringing each serving to $0.07 (worth about $0.78 today).