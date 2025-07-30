The Funky-Looking Vintage Meatballs No One Seems To Make Anymore

The name of this dish may lead you to make some pretty far-out assumptions about its contents. But we assure you: Porcupine meatballs are all beef, with an unconventional addition of uncooked rice. This dish gets its nickname from its appearance, which happens to replicate porcupine spikes. The rice granules inevitably create a quill-adjacent result once ready to plate.

You'll find that the meat and rice work in tandem to keep the meatballs together. The rice is initially added uncooked in order to create a slightly chewy finish. To avoid the mistake that's killing your meatballs, be sure to make use of meat with a higher fat content. This recipe is versatile, as it allows for a good deal of substitutions. You can opt to swap either the ground beef or rice (or both) to accommodate various diets and budgets. For instance, ground turkey or chicken could very seamlessly be swapped for beef, while the vegans and vegetarians in your life could utilize meatless alternatives. What's more, if rice isn't your go-to, you could try this simple pantry swap for breadcrumbs instead, not to mention cauliflower rice or barley.

Just because this meatball variation is a vintage recipe doesn't mean you can't bring it up to speed with some modern twists. Some methods suggest tomato sauce, while other quick-fix options call for cooking your meatballs down in tomato soup. To add a bit more texture, you could also add some cheese overtop or serve crispy garlic bread on the side.