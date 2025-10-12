The Boxed Meal From Childhood That I Still Make On Repeat. (It's That Good)

When I think back to the meals that defined my late '80s, early '90s childhood, a few things come to mind, like my dad's grilled cheese, my mom's chicken cordon bleu, and Domino's delivery (even though I was a bit weirded out by the Noid). One dinner, though, holds a special place in my heart: My beloved Hamburger Helper. "The Bear" recently brought Hamburger Helper back into the spotlight, but truth be told, it's never left my kitchen — I was always psyched when I saw the box come out of the pantry and onto the countertop alongside a plastic-wrapped pound of ground beef, and it's still a delicious go-to dinner in my home today.

While life looks a little different today (I'm the one whipping up dinner, and, thankfully, the Noid has gone the way of the Hamburglar), I still get out a box of Hamburger Helper from time to time. My 7-year-old son can't get enough of the stuff, and asks for a box of "Helper" more often than not when we work our way through the grocery store. We sometimes stray from the Cheeseburger Macaroni flavor and explore the variety that Hamburger Helper has to offer (Lasagna isn't half bad, and the Tuna Helper offshoot is a nice change of pace), but we always come back to my — and his — childhood favorite. While Hamburger Helper certainly isn't winning any health food contests, it's easy, it tastes great, and it's on the table in less than half an hour from start to finish.