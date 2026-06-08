13 Seasonings Every Kitchen Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In my home, we have a built-in pull-out spice rack, a multi-tiered spice cabinet, and a few magnetic shelves to pop onto the refrigerator to hold the occasional overflow. It's a very spicy household. But it obviously wasn't always that way, and, barring some culinary inheritance, most folks must typically begin putting together their own seasoning collection from scratch at one point or another. You might acquire items over time as recipes call for them, or take the powdery, ground, dried plunge all at once. But these 13 flavoring agents are just non-negotiable in either case.

I would not want to part with a single grain of my spice library, but I also know that assembling one's own can be expensive, time consuming, and maybe even a little confusing. So I've narrowed it down to this truncated catalog, should you require a little guidance at the outset of your own tasty new adventure. Over time, you will likely develop a liking for seasonings not mentioned here (like my beloved Cobanero chili and Sichuan peppercorns), and you can continue to build your collection. That's one of the most beautiful parts of a personal spice trove: it's unique to you. And you'll find that what it does to your food is even better.