Why Bay Leaves Belong In Every Kitchen — Even If You Don't Cook With Them

It's strange to think that a single leaf can make a difference in a dish's flavor, but when it comes to bay leaves, they most certainly do. Whether you use them to add a subtle bitter note to long-simmering stews, soups, and braises; mix them into marinades for meat and fish; or simply toss them into that big jar of pickled cucumbers, green tomatoes, and cauliflower you're preparing; bay leaves are incredibly versatile. Keep in mind that adding them early to your dish as it cooks is the way to correctly use bay leaves in your cooking, as it gives them time to release all of their flavors.

But what many people don't know is that bay leaves, which come from the Mediterranean bay laurel tree (Laurus nobilis), are good for much more than just cooking. Now, this might catch you off guard, but they're actually surprisingly effective pest repellents. While eating bay leaves is perfectly safe for humans, they contain over 50 aromatic compounds and essential oils. One of them is a compound called eucalyptol, which gets its name from the eucalyptus tree and can also be found in the cannabis plant, basil, rosemary, and sage, as well as other aromatic herbs.

This colorless terpene is used in many popular mouthwashes, personal products, and cough suppressants. It's also utilized as a flavoring agent in foods and candies. And most notably, it also appears to be toxic to insects, particularly weevils. This makes bay leaves unexpectedly useful when it comes to keeping those nasty pests out of your kitchen.