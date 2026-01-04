4 Betty Crocker Cake Mixes To Buy, 5 To Avoid

If you take a walk through the baking aisle at the grocery store, you'll likely see a handful of familiar names: Duncan Hines, Pillsbury, and the darling of the bunch, Betty Crocker. This brand, headed by a fictional woman who eventually became an American culinary and cookbook icon, sells an array of products, ranging from brownie mixes to pie crust, pizza dough, and pancake mixes. However, it's most well-known for its cake mixes, which include classic flavors — such as chocolate, red velvet, and vanilla — as well as more unique ones — such as lemon, strawberry, and butter pecan.

As a prolific home baker myself, I wanted to see which of Betty Crocker's cake mixes were worth buying and which ones were better off left on the shelf, and whether Betty herself could outdo some of my favorite homemade cake recipes. To put her offerings to the test, I visited my local Walmart, stocked up on an array of boxed cake mix flavors, and prepared them as cupcakes according to the package directions. Once the cupcakes had cooled completely, I tasted them — sans frosting — to assess their consistency, flavor, and overall enjoyability. From there, I made a decision about whether or not I would buy each mix again.

As a whole, the cake mixes that I really liked boasted soft textures and bold flavors and rivaled the texture of a homemade cake. Those that I would skip were very artificial-tasting, too soft, or just weren't utilitarian enough to justify occupying space in any pantry.