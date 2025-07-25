The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Cake Is Good Enough To Take Anywhere — If You're Willing To Share
Rich, moist, and ever so decadent, there is nothing quite like an expertly made chocolate cake. When you're craving a slice, nothing else will do. Luckily, there are quite a few store-bought chocolate cakes to choose from if you don't feel like whipping up your own. However, they're not all created equal. Some are too oily, for example, while others tend toward the dry side. Luckily for you, however, Chowhound rated store-bought chocolate cakes to see which one was best.
There was a clear winner; to fans of the tiki-themed grocery chain Trader Joe's, the winner should come as no surprise. That's right, Trader Joe's dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake won out against the offerings of Walmart, Costco, and the rest. The Trader Joe's cake stood far above the other choices with a satisfying chocolatey taste. It also ranked just above Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake, which was perfectly moist and melty but quite small with only one serving per cake. It could stack up in price if you are entertaining a large party.
Why Trader Joe's takes the cake
What exactly makes the Trader Joe's dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake so delicious? Let's dig in: Starting with the actual cake, it's incredibly moist and flavorful with a great, intensely chocolate edge. The cake is made with buttermilk, which adds to its flavor and moistness. However, what takes this cake over the top is its rich chocolate ganache frosting, which comes in a thick, rippled layer atop the cake. The frosting isn't just your run of the mill chocolate ganache, either; Trader Joe's ganache features a tangy edge thanks to the inclusion of cream cheese in the frosting. You can clearly taste the cream cheese, giving it a fresh, sharp twist that sets it apart.
Trader Joe's fans online also appear to be fans of the dessert. Under a post regarding the cake on Reddit, one user noted that they "...ate almost an entire one of these in my car in the parking lot last week after purchasing." Another user on the same thread noted they were skeptical of the cake since they weren't a fan of the vanilla version; however, after a few nibbles, they found they "...wanted to demolish the whole thing." Still unconvinced? Head to you local Trader Joe's and taste for yourself — just be careful not to mess up your car's upholstery.