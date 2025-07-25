The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Cake Is Good Enough To Take Anywhere — If You're Willing To Share

Rich, moist, and ever so decadent, there is nothing quite like an expertly made chocolate cake. When you're craving a slice, nothing else will do. Luckily, there are quite a few store-bought chocolate cakes to choose from if you don't feel like whipping up your own. However, they're not all created equal. Some are too oily, for example, while others tend toward the dry side. Luckily for you, however, Chowhound rated store-bought chocolate cakes to see which one was best.

There was a clear winner; to fans of the tiki-themed grocery chain Trader Joe's, the winner should come as no surprise. That's right, Trader Joe's dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake won out against the offerings of Walmart, Costco, and the rest. The Trader Joe's cake stood far above the other choices with a satisfying chocolatey taste. It also ranked just above Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake, which was perfectly moist and melty but quite small with only one serving per cake. It could stack up in price if you are entertaining a large party.