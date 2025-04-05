The Absolute Best Way To Prepare Baked Beans Is Also The Easiest

We're used to popping open a can of baked beans as an easy side to a barbecue, cookout, or to bring on a camping trip. But if you've ever taken the time to cook up from-scratch, slow-cooked beans the old fashioned way, you know the payoff. If you can't be bothered with all the time over the stove that transforms a bag of dried beans into the smoky, rich, caramely side dish, though, there's an easier way — your slow cooker.

The handy countertop appliance is by far the least labor-intensive method for beans and the saving grace of busy foodies everywhere. It makes it possible to toss in ingredients for a spicy beef chili in the morning as you're running out the door, and does all the heavy lifting for you so dinner's ready by the time you get home. It also takes all the leg work out of tasks you'd traditionally have to toil over the stove for hours for, including making caramelized onions and, yes, tackling dried beans.

You can dump all the basic baked bean ingredients into the pot — dried beans, perhaps bacon for flavor, brown sugar, molasses, onions, your liquid, and any other add-ins your recipe calls for — set it on low, and let it cook for the better part of day. Depending on the bean you're using, you may want to pre-soak the beans first, so always follow what your recipe recommends.