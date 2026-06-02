I Tried And Ranked 5 Varieties Of Gracias A Dios Mezcal

As someone who has always been a fan of smoky liquors such as bourbon and scotch, I knew I had found a new favorite spirit when I first discovered mezcal while traveling in Mexico over a decade ago. I had a rough breakup with tequila in my twenties (due to drinking too much bad tequila), so mezcal was what ushered me back into the agave family.

Mezcal has been covered extensively here at Chowhound, so we won't spend too much time defining it, other than to mention that while tequila and mezcal are similar, they are not the same. They are both made from agave, though tequila is made specifically from blue agave. The mezcal is traditionally made in an underground pit, which contributes to its traditional woody, smoky flavor profiles.

For this review, we're focusing on an Oaxacan mezcal company. Gracias a Dios means "Thank God," a common phrase from the owners' childhood, and started with a bar in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico. All of the bottles reviewed here have an ABV of 45% and come from the distiller Oscar Hernandez, a fourth-generation mezcal master.

I was not previously familiar with this brand, despite my travels, so I was excited to sample the different varieties from this "100% Mexican" label. Read on for my impressions, and join me in raising a glass and saying salud to this complex spirit!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.