9 Maker's Mark Cocktails Your Dad Will Actually Love

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Hands tremble at the thought of mixing up the perfect cocktail for dad — how they love their mixology. Behind the bar top sit tools for mixing, muddling, and straining; glasses chill in the freezer; and smokers sit waiting in cabinets. This is his realm, his domain. But, not to fret, we have nine drinks your dad will actually love.

For this list, we're focusing on Maker's Mark-based cocktails. Maker's Mark is a Kentucky bourbon known for its sweet taste and more mellow flavor profile. This liquor is a staple in many classic cocktails, from old fashioneds to Manhattans. While some of these cocktails are in our list, there is a refreshing, new twist to each and every selection, blending the familiar with something entirely new — but always delicious.