9 Maker's Mark Cocktails Your Dad Will Actually Love
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Hands tremble at the thought of mixing up the perfect cocktail for dad — how they love their mixology. Behind the bar top sit tools for mixing, muddling, and straining; glasses chill in the freezer; and smokers sit waiting in cabinets. This is his realm, his domain. But, not to fret, we have nine drinks your dad will actually love.
For this list, we're focusing on Maker's Mark-based cocktails. Maker's Mark is a Kentucky bourbon known for its sweet taste and more mellow flavor profile. This liquor is a staple in many classic cocktails, from old fashioneds to Manhattans. While some of these cocktails are in our list, there is a refreshing, new twist to each and every selection, blending the familiar with something entirely new — but always delicious.
Smoked old fashioned
Is there any drink that says "dad" more than an old fashioned? Featuring bourbon or whiskey, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and a flourish of orange peel, this drink is simple, straight to the point, and liquor forward, so you really taste the Maker's Mark. Add smoke via a whiskey smoker, such as the ComboJoy Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch, or a dome, such as the Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Cloche, for an added layer of complexity. Seriously, smoking is a great touch for many cocktails.
@vakogongadze7971
Most popular ameeican drink 🇺🇲 Old Fashioned 🥃 #fyp #foryou #global
Kentucky buck
The Kentucky buck is spring in a cup. It consists of bourbon, ginger beer, muddled strawberries, lemon juice, and a dash or two of Angostura bitters. It's tart without being puckering, and sweet without being cloying.
@dashcocktails
Kentucky Buck 60 ml Bourbon Whiskey 22'5 ml Fresh Lemon Juice 10 ml Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters 2 Strawberries (crushed) 90 ml Ginger Beer Have you tried the Kentucky Buck? A modern cocktail that pays tribute to bourbon's roots in Kentucky, with a fresh and daring twist 🙌 Created by bartender Erick Castro, the Kentucky Buck is a contemporary take on the classic "Buck" or "Mule" style-mixing bourbon, lemon, fresh strawberry, and ginger beer. The result: a balanced blend of sweetness, acidity, and that subtle ginger spice. Perfect for bourbon lovers looking for something refreshing without losing depth. Would you try this one? Shake it, strain it, top it, sip it! 🔥 Cheers y'all! 🥂 #cocktails #cocktail #drinks #tiktokdrinks #drinktok #strawberrycocktail #easycocktails #bartender #whiskey #ginger #strawberrydrink #tasty #cocktailtime #whiskeycocktail #mixology #cocktailmaking #bartenderslife #cocktailoftheday #howtomake
♬ Oh, Pretty Woman – Roy Orbison & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Paper plane
Dad not a fan of a well-made Aperol spritz? No need to give up on the orange aperitif — you just need the right vehicle. Why not a paper plane? Consisting of bourbon, Aperol, lemon juice, and amaro Nonino, this cocktail is surprisingly refreshing. It's perfect for dads who don't do tropical cocktails, and Maker's Mark adds a smooth, fruity quality that plays well into this drink.
@max.mezo
I'll be able to fly away with all these paper planes ✈️ #cocktail #bartender #mixology #paperplane
Manhattan
Manhattans are the perfect cocktail for any old-school cocktail-loving dad you may have in your mix. Make this drink with Maker's Mark, sweet vermouth, and aromatic bitters. Adorn with Luxardo Maraschino Cherries for the perfect topping.
@labebeprime
Out and about to enjoy our Maker's Mark Manhattan only at Labebe Prime! #LabebePrime
New York sour
The New York sour blends bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup, then is topped with red wine — delicious. The fruity notes of Maker's Mark blend particularly well with the bright red wine. While this drink is sweet, it's still sturdy enough to please even the pickiest sipper (even dad).
@cocktailsnrecipes
New York Sour Ingredients: 60 ml bourbon 1/2 lemon juice 22.5 ml sugar syrup 30 ml red wine Glass: Old-fashioned Method: Shaken Garnish: None #cocktails #cocktail #homebartender #homebar #newyork #sour #newyorksour #bourbon #whiskey #markersmark #wine #redwine #whiskeycocktail #bourboncocktail #bourboncocktailrecipe #tequilacocktailrecipe #🍹 #sourcocktail #sourcocktails #marychristmas #weekend #theweeknd #Recipe #simplerecipe #EasyRecipe #simplecocktail #easycocktail #xmascocktail #xmascocktails #christmasdrinks #christmasdrink #cocktailsnrecipes #drink #drinktok #cheers #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ
Revolver
This next choice is sure to put a pep in your pop's step. The revolver is a caffeinated take on the Manhattan, swapping vermouth for coffee liqueur. It's the perfect cocktail for a pour of the oaky, fruity Maker's Mark bourbon. Add an orange peel and a rim of smoked sugar for added depth.
@remingtonpark
We're sooo into @bricktown_brewery's "Revolver" cocktail... what about you??? #remingtonpark #mixologist #fyp #LetsFaceIt
Brown Derby
The Brown Derby isn't your typical smoky, mysterious Maker's Mark drink; it's sweet, warm, and refreshing, which is exactly what makes it so darn delicious. It may even recall the old Hollywood movie your father favors (the cocktail is named after the iconic Brown Derby restaurant, after all). It's made with honey syrup, grapefruit juice, and bourbon. For a spicy twist, add hot honey.
Bacon old fashioned
We've covered smoked old fashioneds, yes, but one is never enough — especially when bacon is involved. To make a bacon Maker's Mark old fashioned, simply swap your simple syrup for bacon-infused syrup and fat wash your bourbon with butter or bacon fat for an extra punch of flavor. You can also give it a bit of smoke if you want to take it to the next level.
Kentucky mule
If you've ever wanted to swap out the vodka in your Moscow mule for something more flavorful, you'll love the Kentucky mule. Make this cocktail with Maker's Mark, ginger beer (it's spicier than ginger ale), and lime juice. Serve in a copper mug for the perfect classic flourish. Your dad is sure to love this down-home take on a classic drink.