We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a general curiosity about smoked cocktails among bar-goers. Perhaps it's their looks, clad in an exotic, diaphanous cloud. Perhaps it's the smell, like the dying embers of a bonfire in the woods. Or maybe it's the layer of unexpected complexity that smoking adds to the drinks we have come to know and love.

Whatever it is that draws us to smoked cocktails, we've come to demystify the process. From our interview with Jarred Rozansky, former bartender and now drink expert behind Best Cocktails and the Best Cocktails Spirits Competition in NYC, we've put together a list of the 11 best smoked cocktails you can make at home.

From the equipment you need to some tips about technique and flavors, our article may not turn into professional bartenders, but it'll definitely help set you above the rest of the hobbyists. Try them all and find your favorite smoky twist on an old, familiar cocktail.