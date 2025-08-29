Butter And Bourbon? This DIY Trick Is A Flavor Bomb For Both Food And Drink

Once you've fat washed your bourbon, the world really is your oyster when it comes to how you use it. The mind naturally wanders to cocktails, and though this silky, complex liquor is delicious neat or on the rocks, it's here where it really shines. Use it in place of your regular bourbon in an old fashioned for some extra depth and a luxurious mouthfeel, or mix it into a Manhattan to soften the spiciness of vermouth. It makes for a rich addition to hot toddies or even Irish coffees and adds a wonderful nutty element to cocktail bar favorites, such as boulevardiers or paper planes.

When it comes to food, the infused butter you're left with is a true star ingredient. Perhaps its finest use is finishing dishes, especially grilled meats such as steak or pork chops. The spicy, vanilla notes of the bourbon complement the savory depth of a great piece of grilled meat perfectly, and truly elevate your steak night. If you're feeling particularly ambitious, repurpose the fat by coating a cut of beef with it before dry ageing it for a truly unique flavor that should have you questioning why you ever prepared steak any other way.

It's not just delicious on meat. Whether melted over roasted carrots, squashes, or sweet potatoes, or even whipped into a pancake, brownie, or cornbread batter to give your bakes a boozy edge, it's a surprisingly versatile ingredient that's sure to earn you a compliment or two. Whatever you make, you have the perfect drink to pair it with!