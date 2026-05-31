8 Celebrity Chefs Who Love Shopping At Costco

Costco is a favorite for all kinds of food and kitchen goods, and rightfully so. It offers shoppers tons of amazing deals and just about anything they could want in one big box store. So much so that professional chefs have been known to frequent the many locations, and that even includes some famous ones.

In fact, a handful of celebrity chefs have publicly proclaimed their personal love for shopping at Costco. Whether it's for bulk goods they use every day, or something more niche like a specific varietal of wine, these chefs have their own favorite Costco finds. And I, for one, would love to know what they are.

Sure, lots of celebrity chefs partner with Costco to get their products on store shelves, like Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they shop for food there themselves, or does it? With this in mind, I scoured online blogs and news sites to round up a list of celebrity chefs who openly declare their love for shopping at Costco. Let's find out who they are!