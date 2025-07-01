Kristen Kish's Favorite Chicken Dish Is A Classic Kids' Menu Staple

"Top Chef" winner and host Kristen Kish has a vast background and numerous accolades when it comes to cooking. She's been able to taste quite a few dishes from all around the globe, evident by perusing her collection of deliciously unique recipes. Because of her sophisticated culinary history, it might come as a surprise that this celebrity chef's favorite chicken dish is just a simple, classic, kids' menu staple: chicken fingers!

"My ultimate dish for myself is, without question, hands down, delivery or takeout chicken fingers, french fries, ranch dressing, and mayonnaise," she told Kirk Bachmann in an episode of "The Ultimate Dish" podcast. "Hits every time. Hits. Every. Time."

Unlike some of her television contemporaries, Kish has the culinary chops to back up her bold stance. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago before moving to Boston, where she worked under acclaimed restaurateur Barbara Lynch as Chef de Cuisine at both Stir and Menton. And while her professional experience surely influenced her contemporary French- and Italian-inspired cuisine, chicken fingers are still Kish's ultimate comfort food (and no, they're not the same as chicken tenders).