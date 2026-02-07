José Andrés Gives This Costco Wine Selection A Full-Fledged Flavor Approval

A good wine can be quite accessible, especially if you know where to look — and now you do. That said, different Costco stores may have different offerings, and at times, shopping at different Costco locations may even save you some money because prices can differ. But if you manage to snag a Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Superieur, consider yourself lucky. It's one of the cheapest in the line at around $8, and it's characterized by its dark ruby hue, with the taste leaning heavily toward blackberry and black cherry. A bit more expensive, but still on the affordable side, is the Kirkland Signature Margaux Bordeaux, which will set you back roughly $21. The multi-layered aroma is an experience in itself, with hints of tobacco and cedar, along with fruity notes.

There are enticing options outside the Kirkland collection, too. Those who are looking for luxury in a bottle on their Costco trip will find the $253 Château Ducru-Beaucaillou worth the purchase for its lush and complex character. But on the other side of the price spectrum, a whole box of the Grands Vins de Bordeaux Collection — which comes with four bottles — only costs around $23, perfect if you're craving a great wine on a budget. You don't have to expect thin and unbalanced sips, either. The variety (and availability) will differ depending on when you buy it, though it seems to have received quite a good amount of applause in the past, so expect it to be worth every buck.

