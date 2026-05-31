Show Your Lentils Love With An Easy Swap That Makes For Richer Flavor

In today's seemingly endless quest for adding more protein to our diets, lentils are an excellent but often overlooked choice. Perhaps this is because these legumes have a reputation for being bland fare that's considered a consolation prize for vegetarians and vegans. But maybe it's time for that to change. These earthy and budget-friendly protein gems come in a range of colors with varying flavor profiles and intensities, but all get a glow-up when cooked in ghee instead of butter or oil.

Ghee has long been used in Southeast Asian cooking and is a cherished ingredient. It is easiest to think of ghee like clarified butter on steroids, meaning that it benefits from a longer cooking time, until the butter contains very minimal amounts of water and assumes a rich, deep, nutty flavor. You can buy shelf-stable ghee at the grocery store or you can easily make ghee at home with a stand mixer. In addition to giving lentils a rounder, more enticing flavor, ghee has a higher smoke point than butter and even most cooking oils, so using it means you have less chance of burning your lentils.