The Simple Mistake That Makes Eating Lentils A Painful Experience

Whether you're on a fairly strict grocery budget, adding Meatless Mondays to your meal-planning schedule, or looking for creative, tasty ways to pack in the protein, lentils fit the bill. These tiny, disc-shaped pulses are powerhouses of nutrition, delivering a whopping 12 grams of protein in every half cup. They're also rich in folate, potassium, iron, and a host of other important vitamins — and they're pretty tasty to boot.

Though they can sometimes be overwhelmingly earthy, lentils are fantastic in soups and stews because they easily soak up flavors from accompanying seasonings. However, it's vital to process them properly before getting busy making daal at home or a zesty lentil topping that's perfect on baked potatoes. Bags of dried lentils often contain pebbles or bits of shell that could result in an emergency trip to the dentist if you chomp down on them. This is due to lentils' small size combined with the way they're harvested. Farmers' machines do a pretty good job of sifting out large stones, and big clumps of dirt, but anything lentil-sized may end up packed in with your pulses.

Fortunately, avoiding a toothache is as simple as giving your dried lentils a good rinse, and sifting through them to find any debris that made it into the bag. You can, of course, avoid this issue entirely by using canned lentils (which are just as good as fresh), but the canned varieties are a bit more expensive. If you're pinching pennies, spending a little extra time picking over your pulses may be worthwhile.