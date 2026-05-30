Meet The Scotch Sour: A Sophisticated Twist On A Popular Classic Cocktail

The whiskey sour's combination of sour lemon juice, sweet simple syrup, and the titular booze (typically bourbon) is an excellent mix of bright and strong flavors with the exact right amount of sugar to mellow it all out. It's even more lilting when whiskey sours introduce egg whites to bring some texture to the glass. This member of the sour family is also terrific with many kinds of whiskey; scotch, a type of whiskey with geographical requirements (among others), is an excellent twist that stays in the same lane.

You notice the difference on your first sip, but just what that difference is — smokier, spicier, even fruitier than normal — depends on the type of scotch you choose. Scotch, like a lot of spirits, is dynamic, both in terms of flavor and price point. You may not want to use, say, a scotch that falls on the shockingly expensive end of the spectrum when you're diluting it with other ingredients. The cheapest might not do right by your sour, either. However, if you understand what you like in a scotch on its own, you should have a better idea of what you like in a scotch sour.