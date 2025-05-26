This Shockingly Expensive Scotch Whisky Comes In The Creepiest Bottle We've Ever Seen
Hailing from Scotland, The Macallan's 81-year-old single malt whisky called The Reach is creepy at first impression. The first thing that catches our attention is its design: a bronze sculpture of three hands facing upward holds the whisky bottle. It's an unusual but effective approach to engage customers, especially when compared to bottles from other must-know whiskey brands. While the presentation might seem shocking at first, the sculpture is designed with purpose and intention. Not only does it showcase fine craftsmanship, but more importantly, it's a celebration of the brand's legacy.
Commemorating eight decades of the distillery, the bottle reflects on the challenging times that the war brought to world and serves as a tribute to the people that have upheld The Macallan through history. It is, therefore, born from an era that carried much sentimental value. It's no wonder The Reach is expensive, originally boasting a retail price of $124,999 and only available in a limited release of 288 bottles.
Sold in 700-milliliter bottles and featuring an alcohol content of 41.6%, this old scotch has a rich, smoky finish with a sweet complexity and a deep auburn color. It has characteristics of dark chocolate, ginger, leather, and plums, and slight notes of toffee. Moreover, the cabinet packaging is made from the wood of an elm tree that was taken from The Macallan Estate, adding a rustic yet sophisticated touch to the entire customer experience. A true vintage. You might want to learn how to drink it to avoid mistakes with such a mature whisky, and to consider what to sip first and taste for last to enjoy it at its full potential!
The 'who' behind The Reach's creation
Designed and sculpted by artist Saskia Robinson, the bronze sculpture holding this single malt Scotch whisky represents the "who" behind the spirit's invention. One hand symbolizes the distillery workers that produced the whiskey in 1940, honoring their hard work through the Second World War. The second hand portrays Scottish screenwriter and producer Allan Schiach, also known as Allan Scott, who is The Macallan's former chairman and the grandson of the chairman presiding over the brand when this whisky was casked. The third hand is for The Macallan Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell, the first woman to hold the esteemed position and the genius that decided to release this bottle with the rest of the world.
The bronze sculpture evokes such a spooky impression due to its refined details. Robinson embedded an all-around unique perspective to each hand, drawing everything from veins, wrinkles, and individual fingers to hand prints and nails. Its realistic aspect is precisely what makes it beautifully eerie. The Reach isn't a simple whisky, but a rare occasion to taste both the concept of time and art in a bottle.