Hailing from Scotland, The Macallan's 81-year-old single malt whisky called The Reach is creepy at first impression. The first thing that catches our attention is its design: a bronze sculpture of three hands facing upward holds the whisky bottle. It's an unusual but effective approach to engage customers, especially when compared to bottles from other must-know whiskey brands. While the presentation might seem shocking at first, the sculpture is designed with purpose and intention. Not only does it showcase fine craftsmanship, but more importantly, it's a celebration of the brand's legacy.

Commemorating eight decades of the distillery, the bottle reflects on the challenging times that the war brought to world and serves as a tribute to the people that have upheld The Macallan through history. It is, therefore, born from an era that carried much sentimental value. It's no wonder The Reach is expensive, originally boasting a retail price of $124,999 and only available in a limited release of 288 bottles.

Sold in 700-milliliter bottles and featuring an alcohol content of 41.6%, this old scotch has a rich, smoky finish with a sweet complexity and a deep auburn color. It has characteristics of dark chocolate, ginger, leather, and plums, and slight notes of toffee. Moreover, the cabinet packaging is made from the wood of an elm tree that was taken from The Macallan Estate, adding a rustic yet sophisticated touch to the entire customer experience. A true vintage. You might want to learn how to drink it to avoid mistakes with such a mature whisky, and to consider what to sip first and taste for last to enjoy it at its full potential!