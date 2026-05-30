I Tried 4 Costco Kirkland Coffee Pods And Ranked Them Worst To Best

If coffee is one grocery item you absolutely need to keep stocked in bulk, then Costco sure is a great place to get it. Costco is known for having quite a few must-buy items, ranging from bakery desserts to an assortment of dips, so naturally, any given warehouse is going to be pretty stocked in the world of all things coffee, too. And any Costco frequenter knows that, despite all the brands you might stumble across during a grocery run, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is one of the most reliable ones to go with.

As someone who loves shopping at Costco, loves coffee, and owns a Keurig, it only felt natural to purchase all four Kirkland brand coffee pods at Costco and put them to the test. While exact coffee pod inventory may vary by location and time of year, my Costco had four distinct flavors in stock: Summit Roast, an organic medium roast; Pacific Bold, an organic, extra-bold dark roast; Breakfast Blend, an organic light roast; and French Roast, an organic dark roast. I purchased all four of these blends and brewed them at home (using my Keurig, of course), carefully considering the flavor notes and nuances of each to ultimately rank all four Costco Kirkland coffee pod flavors.