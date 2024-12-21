Why Does French Roast Coffee Taste Smoky?

Here's a simple experiment: Examine a handful of French roast coffee beans alongside a pile of light- to medium-roast beans. The most obvious difference should be the color. French roast is a degree of dark roast. Therefore, these beans should be a deeper shade of brown than the others.

You may next notice the surface sheen. The longer and hotter coffee beans are roasted (which is what distinguishes a dark roast from lighter roasts), the more oils escape from the interior of the bean up to the surface. These oils coat the outside of dark roasts, giving them a glossy appearance.

But French roast coffee is not just any ol' dark roast. In general, coffee roasters heat their French roast batches to about 450-455 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas lighter dark roasts may be heated to 430-450 degrees. With all this heat, it's no surprise that smokiness is a major tasting note of darker roasts. The baristas at your local coffee shop will be eager to tell you about the natural flavors detectable in their lighter roasts. Ethiopian coffees, for example, may be reminiscent of berries or tea, depending on how the beans were processed prior to roasting. Other common flavor notes in coffee include citrus, chocolate, jasmine, tree nuts, and more. When it comes to dark roasts, the flavor profiles are more predictable. In addition to the smokiness, they are typically considered "bold," and you may identify notes of chocolate, caramel, and sometimes bitterness.