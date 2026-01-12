The Costco Coffee Pods That Are A Top Member Favorite With Rave Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee is a can't-live-without daily essential for many, so you might as well buy the option that tastes the best while still being easy on your wallet. Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods have somewhat of a cult following, with over 5,000 reviews on Costco and an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. If you love your coffee dark and heavy, these pods have a smoky, bold flavor with notes of chocolate. Reviewers consistently praise the rich taste, with many saying the pods are a worthy competitor to more expensive name brands. Although Costco's beloved coffee brand missed the mark with one coffee (Colombian Supremo, to be exact), many reviewers mention how they are repeat customers of these pods and that they have become a staple that they continue to buy over and over again. "Very little acidity. We have been drinking for years! Better than Starbucks," wrote a review on the Costco product page.

Kirkland's pods are sold in a large 120-pod box, with an average price of around 31 cents per pod. "Best coffee for the money I have found," shared a Costco shopper in a review. To compare with other dark roast pods, a 40-count pack of Starbucks Verona blend, one of the brand's darker roasts, costs more than double at 69 cents per pod. A 120-count of Green Mountain Dark Magic pods will set you back 50 cents per pod.