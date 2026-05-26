12 Times Trader Joe's Landed In A Lawsuit

I hate to besmirch Trader Joe's good name. I'm a die-hard fan, after all. Still, when you've been in business as long as the company has — since 1967, to be exact — you're bound to wind up in some sticky situations from time to time. I'm not thinking about the mildly annoying things about shopping at some locations, either, like the excessively busy parking lots where you have to be cutthroat to score a spot. I'm talking about the many times Trader Joe's has landed itself in lawsuits, some of which it initiated and others not so much.

Regardless of how the lawsuits originated and who filed them, mistakes are bound to happen. The long list of legal actions the company has faced is proof of that. So, how did Trader Joe's find itself in so many lawsuits, and what became of them? Were they dismissed? Was there a settlement to avoid official blame or extensive legal fees? Did anyone face serious legal or punitive consequences? Unfortunately for all parties involved, it's a little bit of column A and a little bit of column B. We need more details than that, though. So, if you are ready to learn about a handful of prominent lawsuits Trader Joe's has encountered over its many years in operation and their outcomes, just keep reading.