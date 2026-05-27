These 7 Foods Pack More Fiber Than Lentils. Give Them A Try Instead
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You know fiber is an important part of your daily diet, but it's easy to get in a rut of eating the same fiber-filled foods. Lentils are a fantastic, healthy, budget-friendly protein that's easy to keep stocked, for example, especially since 1 cup of cooked lentils has about 15.6 grams of fiber, but it can get a little monotonous eating them day after day. If you still want a fiber boost, you've got options.
It can be tough to find foods that actually help you make progress toward getting the amount of fiber you need in a day, so we took some time to look for foods that pack even more of a fiber punch than lentils. We found quite a few, from fruit to beans to tortillas, so rest assured that lentils aren't the only way to add some extra fiber to your meal plan.
Barley
Barley has a ton of highly touted benefits, such as a high nutrient content (including antioxidants and manganese), and the ancient grain offers 31.8 grams of fiber per cup. If you're new to enjoying barley, learn the water-to-barley ratio by heart — about 3 cups of water to 1 cup of barley — to get a perfectly chewy, rice-esque consistency.
Passion fruit
Passion fruit has an intensely tropical taste, and it can work wonders for supporting healthy digestion. A single cup of passion fruit offers 24.5 grams of fiber, far more than you get from any other fruit you can commonly pick up at the grocery store. Try adding a scoop of passion fruit to your morning yogurt for a tropical taste that packs a serious fiber punch.
Split peas
Split pea soup is salty, savory, comforting, and can warm you to your bones on a cold winter day. The delicious stuff can also help you hit your fiber goals, offering even more fiber than lentils: 1 cup of cooked split peas adds nearly 16.3 grams of fiber to your diet. While canned split pea soup offers a decent amount of fiber, try making your own chunky slow cooker split pea soup to control the fiber content.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are a well-known fiber powerhouse: just 2 ounces of chia seeds provides more than 21 grams of fiber. The quickest and easiest way to incorporate chia seeds into your diet is to add them to foods you already eat, such as yogurt and oatmeal, or you can soak them and add them to drinks.
Navy beans
Surprise! Navy beans are actually white, and with more than 19 grams of fiber per cup, these little fiber powerhouses are a great addition to soups, chili, baked beans, and more. You can buy them canned or dried; it's smart to keep at least one form of navy beans in your pantry so you have a simple way to add fiber to tons of recipes.
High-fiber tortillas
While you might not think of using a tortilla to hit your fiber goals, some get the job done. Mission Carb Balance Tortillas, for example, offer 17 grams of fiber per tortilla. Speaking from personal experience, they also make a pretty solid quesadilla. La Banderita Carb Counter Tortillas are another great option, with 18 grams of fiber per tortilla.
Kidney beans
A single cup of canned kidney beans has about 16.4 grams of fiber, making these tasty legumes a solid choice for adding more fiber to your day. While most of us only think of adding kidney beans to chili, try cooking them with spices and sausage before pouring over rice to create a Louisiana-style red beans and rice recipe.