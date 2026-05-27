These 7 Foods Pack More Fiber Than Lentils. Give Them A Try Instead

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You know fiber is an important part of your daily diet, but it's easy to get in a rut of eating the same fiber-filled foods. Lentils are a fantastic, healthy, budget-friendly protein that's easy to keep stocked, for example, especially since 1 cup of cooked lentils has about 15.6 grams of fiber, but it can get a little monotonous eating them day after day. If you still want a fiber boost, you've got options.

It can be tough to find foods that actually help you make progress toward getting the amount of fiber you need in a day, so we took some time to look for foods that pack even more of a fiber punch than lentils. We found quite a few, from fruit to beans to tortillas, so rest assured that lentils aren't the only way to add some extra fiber to your meal plan.