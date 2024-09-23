The Water To Barley Ratio You Should Know By Heart

You're probably familiar with the grain barley as it relates to beer — but unless your pantry is particularly well stocked, it may not contain a bag of the ancient grain. We'd argue barley should have a regular spot alongside your rice, oats, and quinoa, though. The close cousin of wheat has been in the culinary lexicon since around 8,000 BCE and provides an earthy, nutty bite plus an array of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Often found in recipes for hearty soups, try working it into your regular weeknight meal rotation in the place of a basic stovetop white rice or even as a chewy cozy breakfast bowl option. The grain offers a mild, pleasant flavor that can be spun into options either savory or sweet.

Like most other grains, you don't need anything fancy to prep a perfect pot of barley. The stove top and a simple saucepan plus water do the trick just fine. Unlike many other grains, the proper cooking method is a bit different and requires a specific 3:1 liquid-to-grain ratio when cooking. Barley requires a bit of extra cooking time compared to something like rice. The extra liquid allows the rounded grains to plump up as they cook, expanding to three times their original volume, creating a delightfully bouncy, chewy treat. Whether you're doubling or tripling the batch you're making, use this liquid-to-grain ratio regardless for the best taste and texture.