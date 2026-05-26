Forget Texas Roadhouse — Get Take-And-Bake Cinnamon Rolls At This Rival Steakhouse Chain

Texas Roadhouse rolls lathered in the restaurant's signature honey cinnamon butter are a staple when dining at this chain. While it's ideal to enjoy those luscious rolls fresh from the restaurant, you can also get Texas Roadhouse buns to enjoy at home. However, there's one rival steakhouse that may have an even better take-home item. Logan's Roadhouse, known for its tasty steaks and other classic comfort foods, also offers gooey and delicious house-made cinnamon rolls. You can purchase them baked in-house to go or you can get them raw to fill your own kitchen with the mouthwatering smell of cinnamon rolls.

For around $10-$11 depending on your location, you can grab half a dozen of Logan Roadhouse's giant cinnamon rolls along with their homemade icing. You can heat these rolls in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, drizzle the icing on top, and get straight to enjoying those fluffy pastry treats. Although, for a crispy touch to your cinnamon rolls, you could also try popping these in your air fryer for 10 minutes for a quicker result.

If you're looking for an option that's more closely aligned with the Texas Roadhouse rolls rather than dessert, Logan's Roadhouse also has made-from-scratch yeast rolls that you can bring home and bake, though these don't come with that iconic cinnamon butter you can find at Texas Roadhouse.