The Easiest Method For Gooey Cinnamon Rolls Doesn't Require An Oven
Sweet, warm, and featuring that little touch of earthy heat famous in its eponymous spice, it's easy to see why cinnamon rolls are such a favorite — especially as the weather cools off. But making a whole batch of cinnamon rolls can be tiresome work, and as such, it's a boon to have any effort-saving or time-efficient tips to get those gooey cinnamon rolls onto your plate with as little time and stress as possible. But while others may debate whether it's best to make cinnamon rolls in the oven or air fryer, you should actually look to your slow cooker for the best and most convenient results.
Making your cinnamon rolls in a slow cooker will be an idea you wish you'd had ages ago, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is this method so easy and efficient, but you can also implement your slow cooker regardless of whether you're making cinnamon rolls from scratch or using a pre-packaged dough. So even if you're simply looking for a way to make canned cinnamon rolls taste like they're homemade, your slow cooker can come in clutch. This method will give your cinnamon rolls divine texture as well as a beautiful and rich flavor, and this isn't even mentioning the heavenly smell that'll run throughout your home after hours of slow cooking.
How to cook cinnamon rolls in your slow cooker
The best part about using your slow cooker to cook cinnamon rolls is that it abides by the "set it and forget it" principle that makes slow cooking so beloved in the first place. Granted, these gooey pastries cook faster than a shift-long slow-cooked roast, for example, but it still gives you plenty of downtime to make the "baking" process a breeze. In fact, your slow cooker helps the cinnamon roll-making process even more if you're making them from scratch, since the heat from the low-and-slow cooking device essentially acts as a means for making the dough rise.
If you're going the homemade route, then the first steps are more or less the same. Simply gather the ingredients for your dough (milk, sugar, yeast, butter, egg, and flour) and go through your normal proofing method. Once your dough's kneaded and rolled in cinnamon-y goodness, line your slow cooker with parchment paper that has been greased, and line your dish with the rolls. For canned cinnamon rolls, you'll still want the greased parchment paper. And in both cases, it's crucial to use some paper towel to cover the top of your slow cooker. This absorbs moisture from the condensation so your rolls don't get soggy. Cooking time ranges from about 90 minutes for canned rolls to two-ish hours for homemade. And of course, there's room to alter your recipe too, including using a complementary crunchy cereal. They say the waiting is the hardest part, but your slow cooker makes it a little easier.