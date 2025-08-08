Are Cinnamon Rolls Better In The Oven Or Air Fryer?

If you're making a small batch and/or looking to get your cinnamon rolls baked quickly, the air fryer is the way to go. Clare Andrews says that it's important that you allow plenty of space between each cinnamon roll in the air fryer — and that you take the time to preheat your fryer so that they start cooking right away. Temperature matters, too. "I would suggest cooking at a slightly lower temperature (around 320-340°F) so the centers bake through without the tops burning," she recommends.

If you find that the tops of your cinnamon rolls are browning too quickly for your liking, Andrews suggests a loose foil covering. Before you place the foil on the rolls, however, be sure to brush them with a bit of butter so that the foil doesn't stick (and so your cinnamon rolls taste like they were made from scratch). When you take the rolls out of the air fryer, allow them to sit for a few minutes — this brief cooling period can be the difference between icing that stays put and icing that melts down the sides. For a bit of extra crunch and sweetness (and childhood nostalgia), you can always try topping your cinnamon rolls with a sprinkle of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

So, there's your answer: Cinnamon rolls might be "better" in the oven, but if you're looking to make just a few pretty quickly, the air fryer is perfectly fine.