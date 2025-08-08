Are Cinnamon Rolls Better In The Oven Or Air Fryer?
From steak to french fries to chicken thighs, there's no shortage of items that can be deliciously cooked in an air fryer. The idea of cooking desserts in the air fryer, however, begs some questions. For example, is it really possible to get the same delicious taste from the air fryer as you would from baking cinnamon rolls in the oven? Chowhound talked to Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," to get the skinny on whether you can actually use your air fryer to bake cinnamon rolls.
Andrews says yes — it's totally possible to make cinnamon rolls in the air fryer, and it's a great choice if you're short on time. "They usually cook super quickly (usually in under 10 minutes), and when cooked in the air fryer it gives the rolls a lovely crispy edge," Andrews says. "On the other hand, the oven is good for a bakery-style finish. It does take a little longer and uses more energy, [and] for homemade dough or a bigger batch, it's often worth the wait." Pro tip: If you're putting the effort into making homemade cinnamon roll dough, try Martha Stewart's tip to add mashed potatoes (really!).
Creating great air fryer cinnamon rolls
If you're making a small batch and/or looking to get your cinnamon rolls baked quickly, the air fryer is the way to go. Clare Andrews says that it's important that you allow plenty of space between each cinnamon roll in the air fryer — and that you take the time to preheat your fryer so that they start cooking right away. Temperature matters, too. "I would suggest cooking at a slightly lower temperature (around 320-340°F) so the centers bake through without the tops burning," she recommends.
If you find that the tops of your cinnamon rolls are browning too quickly for your liking, Andrews suggests a loose foil covering. Before you place the foil on the rolls, however, be sure to brush them with a bit of butter so that the foil doesn't stick (and so your cinnamon rolls taste like they were made from scratch). When you take the rolls out of the air fryer, allow them to sit for a few minutes — this brief cooling period can be the difference between icing that stays put and icing that melts down the sides. For a bit of extra crunch and sweetness (and childhood nostalgia), you can always try topping your cinnamon rolls with a sprinkle of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
So, there's your answer: Cinnamon rolls might be "better" in the oven, but if you're looking to make just a few pretty quickly, the air fryer is perfectly fine.