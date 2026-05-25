Here's How To Reheat Grilled Chicken So That It Doesn't Dry Out

A platter laden with grilled chicken that didn't get eaten is a common post-cookout conundrum. Rather than let it go to waste, make it taste fresh from the grill for lunch or dinner the next day by covering it with a moist paper towel and heating it in the microwave at three-quarters power. The moisture of the slightly dampened paper towel keeps the chicken from becoming jerky-like, and setting the microwave to less than its max prevents the meat from becoming rubbery.

While juicy grilled chicken is tempting, no one likes a protein that feels hammered. Set yourself up for immediate (and leftover) success by only originally grilling your chicken to a temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, pull it from the grill and let it rest until it gets to the ideal 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you leave the pieces on until they hit 165 degrees, you're bound to end up with overcooked chicken, which doesn't bode well for your dinner or for any chance of appealing leftovers.