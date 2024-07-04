This Creamy Green Sauce Is The Trick To Actually Good Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

The base of this sauce is only three ingredients: Avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro. Simply combine them in a blender or food processor and reduce them down into a thick and creamy sauce. The avocado acts as the texture and flavor base for the sauce by offering its creamy texture and flavorful fats.

Jalapeño peppers don't need a lot of exposition. They'll give your sandwich a burst of heat that'll both enliven your palate and keep the sauce from getting too heavy-tasting from the avocado's richness. If you like your sauce with only a mild buzz, slice the chili and de-seed. The seed-filled core is where the spiciness is concentrated, and removing it will allow you to turn down the heat a little (but if you'd like to sweat a bit, you can also keep the seeds in).

Finally, fresh stems of cilantro are the fragrant tie that allows everything to come together by lending the sauce a very herbal scent. While its taste won't be a highlight like the avocado or jalapeño, you should still be able to taste a smidge of its peppery, citrus-like notes when you're chomping down on your sandwich. And if you're one of the many who find cilantro soapy-tasting, you can swap it for basil, too.

