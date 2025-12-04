The Important Step That Separates Good Reheated Fried Chicken From Great

When done right, fried chicken has the ability to warrant a halo and angelic music when presented on the plate. But, if you have any leftovers, they rarely compare to the original magical moment of freshly fried delight. To help you achieve a semblance of fried chicken magic on your second attempt, Chowhound spoke with Cowboy Kent Rollins, cookbook author and host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy."

Rollins' biggest piece of advice is to avoid the microwave as it makes the batter-encrusted chicken skin soggy and unappetizing. "An air fryer or oven on a high-heat setting is best," Rollins said. Even if you use the correct equipment, there are still pitfalls on your path to that balance of crisp skin and tender meat that makes fried chicken so delicious. "For best results, reheat on a wire rack in the oven or air fryer so air circulates around the chicken," Rollins explained. That way, the skin retains its crispiness.