The Important Step That Separates Good Reheated Fried Chicken From Great
When done right, fried chicken has the ability to warrant a halo and angelic music when presented on the plate. But, if you have any leftovers, they rarely compare to the original magical moment of freshly fried delight. To help you achieve a semblance of fried chicken magic on your second attempt, Chowhound spoke with Cowboy Kent Rollins, cookbook author and host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy."
Rollins' biggest piece of advice is to avoid the microwave as it makes the batter-encrusted chicken skin soggy and unappetizing. "An air fryer or oven on a high-heat setting is best," Rollins said. Even if you use the correct equipment, there are still pitfalls on your path to that balance of crisp skin and tender meat that makes fried chicken so delicious. "For best results, reheat on a wire rack in the oven or air fryer so air circulates around the chicken," Rollins explained. That way, the skin retains its crispiness.
Getting leftover fried chicken air-fryer ready
To ensure your fried chicken has a desirable second act, you need to store it properly. You can freeze fried chicken, but be sure to let it come to room temperature first to avoid massive temperature swings, which can affect its integrity. Store it in freezer-friendly bags or containers, and consider separating pieces with wax paper. Rapid temperature changes in either direction can ruin leftovers when you reheat them, too. Opt for thawing frozen fried chicken in the refrigerator rather than the countertop to avoid the coating becoming soggy and laden with condensation.
For short-term leftover storage, the refrigerator works for up to three or four days. Just make sure to remove any excess air in your resealable bag or wrap the it in aluminum foil, making sure the pieces don't touch each other. Then, follow Cowboy Kent Rollins' tips and fire up the air fryer. About 10 minutes, depending on pieces and sizes, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit is all it takes for a second round of crispy fried chicken.