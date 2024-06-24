How To Reheat Rotisserie Chicken Perfectly, 3 Different Ways

Everyone loves a good rotisserie chicken, even if you aren't afraid to roast a whole one from scratch. Grocery retailers like Costco sell rotisserie chickens for as little as $4.99, so you can hardly afford not to buy one. Unless you're running to the store to purchase one just before dinner, you likely need an easy way to heat it back up without drying it out. Depending on your kitchen setup and your intention for the cooked bird, there are different strategies for reheating.

Most of the time, the chicken is kept in a warming tray or box at the grocery store. That might keep it warm enough until you get home — if you eat it right away. If not, for food safety reasons you'll have to refrigerate it until later and reheat it just before serving. So what is the best way to heat it up? We delve into three of the best, easiest ways that result in chicken that's just as juicy as it was when it came off the rotisserie spit.