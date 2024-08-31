Signs Of A Bad Restaurant You Shouldn't Ignore

Dining out should be a pleasure, not a gamble. With so many options available, however, it's easy to end up at a restaurant that falls short of your expectations. Understanding what makes a dining experience truly enjoyable involves more just reviewing a menu. After all, going to a restaurant isn't only about the food. The whole vibe of the place comes into play, from the ambiance to the service. Recognizing the signs of a bad restaurant can really help you avoid disappointing dining experiences and make sure every meal out is a good one. Some warning signs are obvious, but others are a bit harder to notice.

To uncover the red flags of a restaurant — one that might offer subpar food, service, or cleanliness — we turned to Chanel Sneide, a seasoned restaurant manager at Stella Van Buren in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With over a decade of experience in the fine dining industry, Sneide brings a wealth of knowledge on what separates an exceptional restaurant from a bad one. Her practical advice is meant to help you spot which restaurants you should frequent and which you should probably avoid altogether.