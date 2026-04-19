This Raw Bar Red Flag May Hint That The Oysters Aren't Very Fresh
There's no bad time to enjoy fresh seafood — even oysters, which were once regarded as only edible during "R" months. But thanks to modern refrigeration and transportation, it's fine to enjoy them any time of year. Still, safety comes first with these shellfish, and there are some telltale signs when oysters aren't worth eating. A big red flag to look out for: oysters that aren't served and stored over ice.
Oysters, like any shellfish, need to remain cold for safety reasons. They should never be stored at a temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but serving raw oysters as cold as possible is also important. Cold temperatures keep oysters firm, and a cold oyster is far more refreshing than a room-temperature one. Oysters should always be served over ice (small ice, such as shaved or pebble ice, is typical) and kept over ice on the raw bar, too. So if you see a restaurant serving raw oysters without meeting these two requirements, it's probably best to skip them altogether. Even if they haven't entered the danger zone temperature-wise, they're probably not refreshing enough to be worth the money.
What happens if you eat oysters that haven't been kept cold?
Besides the fact their texture will likely be unappealing, lukewarm oysters that have remained above that 40-degree Fahrenheit threshold can be dangerous to consume. Oysters are served still alive, and when properly refrigerated and kept out of water, they can survive up to two weeks once shucked. However, improper storage, such as leaving them at room temperature, causes bacteria to grow quickly. If you consume an oyster that's been out for even a few hours, you risk consuming harmful bacteria, and this risk increases as more time passes. Plus, improper storage can cause oysters to die, and dead oysters pose a further risk of making you ill.
In general, live oysters are risky to consume due to potentially carrying dangerous bacteria, such as vibrio, but serving them ice cold helps minimize the risk. Before you order a dozen oysters with all of your favorite toppings, consider getting them from a reputable oyster bar you know takes proper precautions when storing and serving them.