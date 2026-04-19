This Raw Bar Red Flag May Hint That The Oysters Aren't Very Fresh

There's no bad time to enjoy fresh seafood — even oysters, which were once regarded as only edible during "R" months. But thanks to modern refrigeration and transportation, it's fine to enjoy them any time of year. Still, safety comes first with these shellfish, and there are some telltale signs when oysters aren't worth eating. A big red flag to look out for: oysters that aren't served and stored over ice.

Oysters, like any shellfish, need to remain cold for safety reasons. They should never be stored at a temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but serving raw oysters as cold as possible is also important. Cold temperatures keep oysters firm, and a cold oyster is far more refreshing than a room-temperature one. Oysters should always be served over ice (small ice, such as shaved or pebble ice, is typical) and kept over ice on the raw bar, too. So if you see a restaurant serving raw oysters without meeting these two requirements, it's probably best to skip them altogether. Even if they haven't entered the danger zone temperature-wise, they're probably not refreshing enough to be worth the money.