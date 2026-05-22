A Local's Guide To Restaurants Near Times Square That You'll Actually Want To Eat At

Easing our way just a little bit east, Le Rock's address is in another area that sounds familiar to many: Rockefeller Center. It's also plenty touristy — it even rivals Times Square at certain times of year — but it's the superior of the two locales. It's an architectural marvel, the city's own little showbiz hub, even the biggest Grinch has to smile at the darling ice rink around Christmas time, and Le Rock has become its crown jewel.

Le Rock opened in 2022, but its Art Deco style is convincing enough to pass for a real deal Jazz Age icon. You twirl through its revolving doors and into a soaring space that's particularly adept at creating intimacy for romantic dinners (which is what I use it for when I'm off the clock). The beautiful backlit bar is up front, which is a great place to grab a drink if you can actually nab a seat (you have a better chance at securing a spot by making a reservation for the sprawling dining room). I love Le Rock's pâté de campagne, garlicky escargots, and steak frites. There's also an impressive rotisserie lobster on the menu, and a burger. For dessert, Le Rock makes the best baba aux Chartreuses in town.

Le Rock is located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York 10111.