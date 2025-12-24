5 Restaurants That Never Disappoint In NYC, According To A Local

The stakes are always high in NYC. Simply getting where you're going can unwind into a labyrinth of train line switcharoos, unplanned transfers, and day-derailing delays. If that point B happens to be a restaurant, prepare for a whole other litany of potential snags. If you can even get a table to begin with, that hot new restaurant might actually be expensive, crowded, and not even any good in spite of those occasional signals of quality. With all these potential pitfalls, finding reliable restaurants is essential for happy dining in New York City. Unfortunately, it takes serious time and effort — trying new restaurants and making repeat visits to your favorites — to find these gems. Luckily for you, having covered NYC's food and restaurant scene for the better part of two decades, I've done the legwork for you.

I take chances on new, totally untested locales more often than most, both for work as a food writer and critic, and because of my own lifelong love of restaurants. I've been covering New York City's hospitality industry in one way or another — in magazines, newspapers, television, and digital media — since 2008. I've been working overtime for just as long to make sure my personal dining dollars are only allocated to the best of the best. It's only natural I'd have a mental bench of destinations that never go wrong.

Whether it's a milestone event — a birthday, an engagement, or a night out after a big breakup — or you just need a little order at the end of a chaotic week, each of these spots are reliably excellent in their own ways. These are the ones to book or pop into when everything has to go right. Plus, they're all nice enough to make you forget about the vexing journey you took to get there.