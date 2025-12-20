The 5 Restaurants I Always Take Friends To When They Visit NYC

It is almost impossible to have a single favorite restaurant in New York City. Visiting a high cadence of restaurants as a journalist covering the New York City hospitality industry for nearly two decades (and as your everyday culinary devotee) only makes things more complicated. I have favorite restaurants for certain occasions, particular moods, and highly specific configurations of guests. I have favorites that opened in certain decades and favorites by the borough. I even have a favorite for martinis and red sauce, and favorites I love to hate.

Curating restaurants for out of towners requires its own proprietary algorithm. I want to present the best of New York City. I want the food and drinks to be good. I want the place to be aesthetically satisfying, whether it's classically beautiful or imbued with dive-y charm — no fakes. I always want to make it seem like living here is at least 30% better, easier, or just a little more magical than it actually is. Eighteen years reviewing so-called hot spots, surfacing lesser known gems, covering notable openings and confounding closures — not to mention simply seeking the five boroughs' finest on my own time and dime for even longer — certainly has helped to narrow the field.

These five locales each deliver some combination of these expectations, to a degree that achieves an inimitable New York City quality my visitors just can't replicate elsewhere. Many of my other kinds of favorites don't even appear here, nor do some more granular tourist picks, including where I bring my friend Caitlin from London when the weather's nice. However, these five restaurants are the most broadly pleasing for the vast majority of my friends (and probably yours, too).