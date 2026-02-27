The NYC Restaurant Serving Up Massive Cuts Of Prime Rib Since 1885

Beef aficionados love to marvel over how many days their steaks have been dry aged, but what about slicing into those cuts in a place that's been open for well over 50,000 of 'em? New York City's Keens, which frequently numbers among the best steakhouses in town, has been operating in Manhattan since 1885. That was the actual Gilded Age, for anyone counting, the same year the Statue of Liberty arrived, and when the beautiful Brooklyn Bridge was a relatively new attraction. Keens keeps attracting its own visitors from across all of our bridges, tunnels, and far beyond for its T-bones, porterhouses, chateaubriands, filet mignons, and one very impressive prime rib.

Imagine, if you please, the biggest darn piece of meat you can conjure. Perhaps it brings to mind a plaid-clad lumberperson, Fred Flintstone's brontosaurus ribs, or the steak emoji. That's Keens prime rib, come to life. The king cut, a name that already implies its size and typically refers to a bone-in selection, nearly covers an entire dinner plate with a thick slab of crimson protein and flavor-enabling deposits of crucial fat. A few of Keens' other menu items are explicitly intended for two or three; this $89 behemoth could very likely do the same. Provided your cravings are set to cattle alone, it's also enough to slake any annoyance over the classic steakhouse practice of selling sides à la carte.