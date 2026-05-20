The 2 Mayo Brands Ina Garten Swears By Are Probably In Your Fridge Right Now

There are some rivalries that are for the ages. If you're a sports fan, it may be Yankees versus Red Sox or Carolina versus Duke. In the food world, lines have certainly been drawn around a perennial refrigerator staple: mayonnaise. With serious kitchen chops and a chipper hostess vibe, Ina Garten diffuses the entire potential battle by declaring that she is not team Hellmann's or team Duke's, but actually likes them both. In response to a fan's question about the "good mayonnaise" called for in her onion dip, the celebrity chef took to her website to clarify: "I mean a good-quality store-bought brand, such as Hellmann's or Duke's."

Over time, much has been bandied about regarding which mayonnaise brand reigns supreme. Some kitchen pros feel compelled to pick a side, and for Southern chefs like Sean Brock, that choice is typically Duke's, which is made with egg yolks exclusively (as opposed to Hellmann's, which uses whole eggs) and aligns with the brand's geographic roots and loyal fanbase in the region. But Garten is not so easily swayed. Instead, she focuses on the overall quality of this creamy suspension of eggs, oil, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice, which is a game-changer for a range of American classics, from the perfect summer BLT to a crowd-pleasing chicken salad.