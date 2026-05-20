The 2 Mayo Brands Ina Garten Swears By Are Probably In Your Fridge Right Now
There are some rivalries that are for the ages. If you're a sports fan, it may be Yankees versus Red Sox or Carolina versus Duke. In the food world, lines have certainly been drawn around a perennial refrigerator staple: mayonnaise. With serious kitchen chops and a chipper hostess vibe, Ina Garten diffuses the entire potential battle by declaring that she is not team Hellmann's or team Duke's, but actually likes them both. In response to a fan's question about the "good mayonnaise" called for in her onion dip, the celebrity chef took to her website to clarify: "I mean a good-quality store-bought brand, such as Hellmann's or Duke's."
Over time, much has been bandied about regarding which mayonnaise brand reigns supreme. Some kitchen pros feel compelled to pick a side, and for Southern chefs like Sean Brock, that choice is typically Duke's, which is made with egg yolks exclusively (as opposed to Hellmann's, which uses whole eggs) and aligns with the brand's geographic roots and loyal fanbase in the region. But Garten is not so easily swayed. Instead, she focuses on the overall quality of this creamy suspension of eggs, oil, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice, which is a game-changer for a range of American classics, from the perfect summer BLT to a crowd-pleasing chicken salad.
For Ina Garten, it seems the more mayo, the better
Ina Garten is clearly a fan of tasty, homey food that doesn't lean too fussy and is all about enjoying its gustatory pleasures (ideally with friends and loved ones, preferably in a lush garden). She doesn't skimp on ingredients and, in fact, is more apt to be additive in her approach to cooking.
For example, using both butter and mayo (either Duke's or Hellmann's would be welcome) on her gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, or adding a bit of anchovy paste to her mayo as a secret weapon to a tuna melt with a hard-to-deny depth of flavor. Continuing with her penchant for using top-notch mayonnaise, she uses it as the base for a piquant Thousand Island dressing, which she pairs with roasted shrimp. It's clear that the Barefoot Contessa fully embraces the creamy condiment (she even spreads basil mayo on her tomato sandwiches), just don't ask her to choose between Duke's and Hellmann's. Stick with those top-quality brands, and you'll be golden.