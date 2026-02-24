The Classic Dressing Ina Garten Uses As An Unbeatable Dip For Shrimp

There are about a billion ways to make the little crustaceans we call shrimp. A shrimp cocktail is about as basic and delicious as you can get. Crunchy, deep-fried shrimp, at the opposite end of the home cooking spectrum, is also super satisfying. But one might spend so much time planning how to prepare the petite seafood that they overlook all of the vast and varied dips that they might also want to pair. Something like a three-ingredient cocktail sauce can be great, but celebrity chef Ina Garten uses Thousand Island dressing in a Food Network recipe for her roasted shrimp.

Although Chowhound did surface some nice store-bought options in our ranking of the best and worst Thousand Island dressings, Garten assembles hers from scratch. Because her roasted shrimp instructions are so easy to follow — season and bake for a few minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit — some home cooks might find the condiment's creation more labor-intensive than the roasting itself. But provided you have the compulsory ketchup, mayonnaise, and a few other pretty common ingredients kicking around, you can pull the dip together relatively quickly.